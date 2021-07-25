Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the divorce ends in reality TV: “I didn’t want to but it was inevitable”

The problems marital by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were protagonists of the reality tv dehis family. Kim officially filed for divorce from her husband after 6 years and 4 children for couple problems that would become insurmountable by now. During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star tried to keep her problems out of the spotlight, but in the end she had to deal with this issue.

She was also filmed talking on the phone about the father of her four children, saying: “I’m happy to come tomorrow, I’m happy to come next week, whenever she wants. I’m still happy to come there and be supportive, relax with him and hang out with him and I know he needs it.” Kim’s mom and sister confirmed that she did everything to save the marriage, but she certainly couldn’t do it alone.

Speaking to the cameras, Kardashian said: “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys see them clearly on Twitter, so I’ll still choose not to really talk about them here.” It is not known how much Kardashian’s divorce will play a prominent role in the twentieth and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show that made the family rich and famous is coming to an end, but the Kardashians have already signed a global content agreement with the US streaming service Hulu.