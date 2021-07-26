Kim Kardashian attended the presentation of Kanye West’s new album

The divorce, the rumors of an alleged flirtation with Irina Shayk do not seem to have alienated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She, as we have seen, is enjoying the single life around theEurope and the United States and is ready to relaunch its cosmetics brand, KKW Beautybut did not miss the opportunity to support her ex-husband for the launch and presentation of his latest album, Donda.

Kanye West filling a stadium for just an album listening is the real Definition of GOAT !! #DONDA pic.twitter.com/RPOh15I9Kj — irungu,🇺🇸🇰🇪 (@monyomo_Bespa) July 23, 2021

The rapper has in fact rented the stadium of Atlanta to play, to a selected audience of lucky, all the songs of his new record that is titled in this way in honor of his mother, Donda West, died in 2007. Also sitting in the stands of the stadium was Kim Kardashian, along with his sister Khloé and best friend Jonathan Cheban. The reality tv star arrived with her children and wore an outfit coordinated with that of Kanye West: a coral-colored suit combined with the rapper’s suit on stage.

Ok, we’re pretty dismayed: apparently the two have remained friends, beyond the relationship they have to maintain for their children. In addition Kanye he also dedicated a piece to Kim in which he speaks with sadness of the end of their relationship. From some images leaked on social media you can see him singing on his knees, in the center of the arena, ” I’m Losing My Family “. Also, to add a little more meat on the fire, the song is called Love unconditionally.

Strongest track on the record to date, Kanye West sings "I'm losing my family" on "LOVE UNCONDITIONALLY" while kneeling at the Mercedes Benz Arena. #DONDA ❤️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QNJi87zB8B — Paulo Albuquerque (@Albuquerqueph) July 23, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I don’t know what to think. The separation proceeds, but who knows that after a period at a distance the two do not understand that they want to be together again. In the reunion of Keeping up with the Kardashian, Kim he had explained that they will never stop being present in each other’s lives and that, first of all, they are best friends and this thing does not change with divorce.

If there’s one thing I’ve been taught by the flashback between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it’s that certain loves make immense turns and then come back. I hope a little: Kim and Kanye forever!

