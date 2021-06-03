Kim Kardashian Celebrates The Breakthrough Of 225 Million Instagram Fans In A Big Show

The 40-year-old live actress Kim Kardashian surpassed 225 million Instagram fans yesterday. She posted a sexy Bikini photo to celebrate. She is the step-sister Kylie Jenner, the music queen Ariana Grande. After Cristiano Ronaldo, she became the seventh celebrity to win the most Instagram fans.

Kim Kardashian uploaded two photos of sunbathing in a black Bikini swimsuit on IG. She was famously surrounded by a huge size sitting on a sun lounger and sunbathing. She left a message: “225 million lifetimes love you”. In addition, Kim also posted photos of sitting in a pile of designer handbags, leaving a message indicating that she would send a total of US$100,000 worth of handbags and credit card transactions, but some netizens left a message and never heard of it. Someone has won a gift from Kim.