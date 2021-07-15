Kim Kardashian enlists Kate Moss for underwear



15 July 2021



The new campaign of Skims it blends inclusivity with a piece of fashion history. The accessible underwear brand founded by Kardashian West together with the partner Jens Grede chose one of the most famous models as the face of the new campaign: Kate Moss. The English wears some garments from the Skims Fits Everybody and Skims Cotton collections in the photos taken by Woman Trope and in some clips. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making the underwear that women really want and that fits perfectly,” said the supermodel who, according to Kardashian, “is a fashion icon.”

Skims, founded just two years ago, has been valued at $1.6 billion, has recently partnered with the U.S. Olympic team, and has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone. The e-commerce store is also active for Italy, clothing prices rarely exceed 70 euros, they are offered in many shades of color and are worn by models of any ethnicity, weight, age and shape.

Kate Moss' career has certainly been favored by a famous underwear campaign. At the beginning of the 90s the model caused a sensation as a testimonial of Calvin Klein, kicking off what was called a 'heroin-chic' look, a far from the contemporary concept of inclusivity.




































