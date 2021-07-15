News

Kim Kardashian enlists Kate Moss for underwear

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


15 July 2021


Kim Kardashian enlists Kate Moss for underwear

Loading...
Advertisements

Kate Moss – Skims (ph. @kimkardashian)

The new campaign of Skims it blends inclusivity with a piece of fashion history. The accessible underwear brand founded by Kardashian West together with the partner Jens Grede chose one of the most famous models as the face of the new campaign: Kate Moss. The English wears some garments from the Skims Fits Everybody and Skims Cotton collections in the photos taken by Woman Trope and in some clips. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making the underwear that women really want and that fits perfectly,” said the supermodel who, according to Kardashian, “is a fashion icon.”

Skims, founded just two years ago, has been valued at $1.6 billion, has recently partnered with the U.S. Olympic team, and has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone. The e-commerce store is also active for Italy, clothing prices rarely exceed 70 euros, they are offered in many shades of color and are worn by models of any ethnicity, weight, age and shape.
Kate Moss’ career has certainly been favored by a famous underwear campaign. At the beginning of the 90s the model caused a sensation as a testimonial of Calvin Klein, kicking off what was called a ‘heroin-chic’ look, a far from the contemporary concept of inclusivity.
















Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

432
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
328
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
327
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
314
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
298
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
293
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
273
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
262
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
234
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
212
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top