Kim Kardashian feels “a failure” for the end of her marriage to Kayne West

Kim Kardashian she feels “a failure” for the end of her marriage to Kayne West. The socialite revealed this in tears during the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. thea forty-year-old filed for divorce in February, three months before the episode in which we see the Kardashian-Jenner clan in holiday in Lake Tahoe. But Kim, who has two other failed marriages behind him – with singer-songwriter Damon Thomas and NBA basketball player Kris Humphries – he already knew that the union with Kanye could not be saved.

In one scene we see the reality star who, surrounded by sisters Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney, says sobbing: «Another failed marriage. I am a failure. I feel like a loser, but I don’t even want to think about it. I just want to be happy.”

In another scene, always in tears, Kim says to the sisters: «Kayne deserves a wife who can support her every move, follow him everywhere, move to Wyoming. I can’t do that!”. Since 2019, in fact, West has spent most of his time on a 1,400-acre ranch in Cody, Wyoming, while Kim, with their four children North, 7 years, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, one year), of which they now share custody, remained in the family residence in Los Angeles.

The two, in short, had long been making separate lives. To trigger the divorce of the year, however, we thought the rapper’s failed run in the presidential election, accompanied by a series of freewheeling phrases. For example, at the height of the last bipolar crisis, during a rally Kanye revealed in tears that he had considered, together with his wife, to aborting their firstborn North. That’s when Kim decided to say enough is enough. But now, with three divorces behind her, she feels “a failure.”

