Kim Kardashian, from Rome to Tokyo: the influencer dresses the U.S. athletes at the Olympics

Kim Kardashian in Rome, photos at the Colosseum

Kim Kardashian is at Rome. The news came out a couple of days ago when her hair stylist Chris Appleton posted on Instagram the photo of the entrepreneur at the coliseum. Shots that were then also posted by Kim Kardashian herself. The reason for the trip to Italy is currently top secret. Since he is with his staff it could be a business trip. On social media it is speculated that Kim is in Rome to shoot some special content for his reality show, “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, or for a photo shoot.

The queen of Instagram, with over two hundred million followers, is back from his recent divorce with Kanye West. The two had married in Italy, in Florence, in 2014. They had four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The rapper has fueled gossip in recent weeks over an alleged relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Kim Kardashian creates the intimate line for the USA team at the Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian is not only a star of social media and American TV but above all a wealthy entrepreneur with a wealth estimated by Forbes of about a billion dollars. An empire created thanks to its make-up and underwear brands, the KKW Beauty and Skims. Kanye West’s ex-wife is now ready to land in the sports world with her own underwear line. In fact, he has created an intimate collection specifically for the U.S. national team to the next Tokyo Olympics. Skims also includes para Olympic athletes.

Kardashian’s line for the Olympics it will have the Team USA logo, the American flag and the five Olympic circles. Kim said that the Olympic Games are in his heart also in view of the fact that his former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner (born William Bruce Jenner) was olympic champion of the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Loading... Advertisements

Kardashian recalled that as a child she also followed the trials with her mother Kris Jenner when she was still married to the former athlete. It was Team USA who asked Kardashian to create a line for the Olympics.

The news was picked up and commented on by the Trio Medusa, listen below!