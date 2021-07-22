Kim Kardashian has a garage full of her children’s luxury toy cars

Kim Kardashian showed via social media the collection of toy cars as a child occupying his garage in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian will tell her divorce in two different shows From the photo you can see, among others, a Lamborghini orange and a pink Mercedes G-wagon. The small cars belong to the four children of Kim and Kanye West: North, 7 years old, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1 year old. The mini cars worth 200 to 600 dollars. Kim's garage can also see some electric scooters, a monster truck and an off-road vehicle. The influencer's 216 million followers immediately marveled at the rich collection of cars. "When North has a better car collection than half the adults" commented one user ironically. But it is certainly not the first time that Kim exhibits on social media the extra luxury "extravagances" designed for her four children: in the ground surrounding her mega villa, the 40-year-old has done reconstruct in miniature the neighborhood of Hidden Hills, where he lives. "Lil Hidden Hills," the sign reads. There are restaurants, bars, a fire station, a castle made of Lego and a street. There is even one of Kim's stores in mini version: KKW Beauty boutique.