Kim Kardashian has a garage full of her children’s luxury toy cars

Kim Kardashian showed via social media the collection of toy cars as a child occupying his garage in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.
From the photo you can see, among others, a Lamborghini orange and a pink Mercedes G-wagon. The small cars belong to the four children of Kim and Kanye West: North, 7 years old, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1 year old. The mini cars worth 200 to 600 dollars. Kim’s garage can also see some electric scooters, a monster truck and an off-road vehicle. The influencer’s 216 million followers immediately marveled at the rich collection of cars. “When North has a better car collection than half the adults” commented one user ironically. But it is certainly not the first time that Kim exhibits on social media the extra luxury “extravagances” designed for her four children: in the ground surrounding her mega villa, the 40-year-old has done reconstruct in miniature the neighborhood of Hidden Hills, where he lives. “Lil Hidden Hills,” the sign reads. There are restaurants, bars, a fire station, a castle made of Lego and a street. There is even one of Kim’s stores in mini version: KKW Beauty boutique.
According to the American portal TMZ, Kim and Kanye found a divorce agreement. “He has presented in court his part of documents, compiled in a mirror way with respect to those of his ex-wife – revealed a source – Both will engage in co-parenting”. The two asked for the joint custody of their four children. “Everyone will pay their own legal costs – the insider confided – they have a premarital contract for the division of assets and there will therefore be no maintenance checks”. Meanwhile, according to other sources, Kanye would be ready to turn the page: according to the latest rumors, the rapper intends to embark on a relationship with “an artist, a creative person”, so that “he can speak the same language”.
Kanye West’s ex-wife was posted by Forbes in the list of the “scrooge” of America. Last October Kim’s assets had been valued at seven hundred million dollars: in April 2021, however, the TV star reached a billion dollars thanks to its activities: the KKW Beauty and Skims cosmetics line, a collection dedicated to underwear, loungewear and shapewear. The cosmetics company would have a value of about half a billion dollars, while the underwear line would be around 250 million dollars. The rest of the Kim’s heritage it would be represented by Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Adidas shares and real estate.