Kim Kardashian has launched a video game inspired by Megxit

The game in question is called Royal Runaways and features a prince and princess trying to escape an inhospitable royal family. A plot that has aroused much controversy, since to many it seemed a clear reference to the recent events of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle . A source close to Kim told the American website DailyMail that the reality star was unaware of the plot of the royal runaways game and “immediately got taken action to make sure it was removed.” “She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep does not happen again”, revealed the insider.

Kim, 40, launched the games app in 2014, encouraging fans to follow the adventures of the protagonists and to progress through different levels also through the purchase of K Coins. The app is free, but to have advantages in the game you have to pay. The latest story added to the app, Royal Runaways, sees a character called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston intent on planning their exit from the scene from the royal family. Fans pointed out how much the story was very clearly reminiscent of what happened to Harry and Meghan. In the end, because of the protests, the game has been removed. “We have received a lot of valuable feedback on our recent history of Prince Aston and Princess White,” a spokesperson told the DailyMail. “It is clear that we were wrong and Sorry sincerely. We did not intend to refer to one or more people in particular. The content is no longer available in the game.” In the game we see the princess say: “The prince welcomed me into his life. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about all members of his family. The Queen it is a symbol of tradition, but with the changing times, perhaps some traditions become obsolete”.

Kim Kardashian and the gaming app business

In February Glu, which produces Kim Kardashian’s app, was purchased by Electronic Arts for 2.1 billion dollars. Players who download the app are transported to Kim’s world, where the Hollywood sign has been replaced by her family’s name. The goal is to go from being an “E-list” celebrity to the “A-list”, where Kim obviously resides. Players interact with Kim and they make decisions, which affects how they progress. You can increase your chances of success by in-app purchases for new clothes, accessories and luxuries such as home decorations and clothes. Forbes calculated that in 2015 the app made her earn money $20 million.