Kim Kardashian in Rome. But the Italians do not forgive her the gaffe

Kim Kardashian she landed in Rome. The American diva is spending a few days relaxing in the capital, all documented through social networks. The latest photo posted on Instagram by the Armenian-born influencer, however, caused a sensation for how Kardashian renamed the Trinità dei Monti staircase, calling it “the Spanish Steps”. And the Italian fans went wild.
Kim Kardashian’s arrival at Rome it did not go unnoticed. The American star behaved like a real tourist and visited the symbolic places of the capital: from the Colosseum to the Trevi Fountain, from the Vatican Museums to the Spanish Steps. Documenting every move with photos and videos shared on his Instagram page, even a dinner of spaghetti cacio e pepe. One photo above all, however, triggered the reaction of his Italian followers. A shot in which The Kardashian showed herself on the steps of Trinità dei Monti, in Piazza di Spagna. “Night out on the Spanish Steps“, wrote the ex-wife of Kanye West fresh divorce – showing itself in the symbolic place among the most famous of the capital.
A translation that often recurs on foreign sites, especially in English, but which is a real cripple. A bit as if we Italians renamed Times Square, the square of the times. And in fact to the Italian followers that “Spanish Steps” – “Spanish steps” – not really liked and the comments ironic were wasted: “She doesn’t even know where she is and if she’s in Rome!!!”, “Spanish Steps ahahahhahahaahh”, “No. Rome, Spanish Steps“.
A series of replicas between the annoyed and the mocking that have found space under the post Instagram by Kim Kardashian on several occasions. “Welcome to Spain!“, wrote one fan, while another pointed out: “You’re in Italy, you’re in Rome“. Someone also noticed the strange “desert” created around the American diva: “But have they closed the roads for you?“. Others, on the other hand, have returned to comment with punctulous words: “These are not the Spanish steps, this is the Spanish Steps“. Of the series: at most Spanish Square. Some, however, joke that The Kardashian has arrived in Italy to look for a replacement for the ancient and precious Roman statue, seized in the port of Los Angeles weeks ago. The work had been stolen and was destined to beautify Kim’s home but, after the kidnapping, he had to do without it.