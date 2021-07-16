Kim Kardashian in Rome. But the Italians do not forgive her the gaffe

Kim Kardashian she landed in Rome. The American diva is spending a few days relaxing in the capital, all documented through social networks. The latest photo posted on Instagram by the Armenian-born influencer, however, caused a sensation for how Kardashian renamed the Trinità dei Monti staircase, calling it “the Spanish Steps”. And the Italian fans went wild.

Kim Kardashian’s arrival at Rome it did not go unnoticed. The American star behaved like a real tourist and visited the symbolic places of the capital: from the Colosseum to the Trevi Fountain, from the Vatican Museums to the Spanish Steps. Documenting every move with photos and videos shared on his Instagram page, even a dinner of spaghetti cacio e pepe. One photo above all, however, triggered the reaction of his Italian followers. A shot in which The Kardashian showed herself on the steps of Trinità dei Monti, in Piazza di Spagna. “ Night out on the Spanish Steps “, wrote the ex-wife of Kanye West fresh divorce – showing itself in the symbolic place among the most famous of the capital.

A translation that often recurs on foreign sites, especially in English, but which is a real cripple. A bit as if we Italians renamed Times Square, the square of the times. And in fact to the Italian followers that “ Spanish Steps ” – “Spanish steps” – not really liked and the comments ironic were wasted: “ She doesn’t even know where she is and if she’s in Rome!!!”, “Spanish Steps ahahahhahahaahh”, “No. Rome, Spanish Steps “.

