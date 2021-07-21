Kim Kardashian involved in the theft of an Italian work of art

What binds Kim Kardashian to Italy? Definitely the love for art but this, at least from what is reported by the weekly People, it could cost her very expensive. The american multibillionaria fresh single after the separation from the rapper Kanye West she is in fact involved in a story that sees Italy as the protagonist for a work of art stolen and directed in her house museum in Calabasas. It’s a””Athena Samiana of Myron” a limestone statue produced in imperial Roman times, of a Greek Athena probably carved by Myron.

This as mentioned had to go to adorn one of the many rooms of his totally white villa museum with long empty corridors, furnished by the Belgian art collector Axel Vervoordt, in which only huge works of art of inestimable value dominate. Those who want to have a taste of it can admire it in the prestigious magazine Digest Architecture, who in February dedicated a long service to him. The statue, however, has never arrived in its large mansion, blocked along with other works worth over 750 thousand dollars, in the port of Los Angeles since 2016. This is thanks to the meticulous investigations of the Italian and American law enforcement agencies that have asked the Minister of Italian Cultural Heritage who has asked for its prompt return. So after five years of detention in the Californian port, finally the statue will return to our country.

Kim through her spokesman said she was unrelated to the fact, even if the bulky five-quintal expedition was directed at her. “ I learned about the statuette from the newspapers – stated – the shipper used my name without permission, and I had no idea. We hope that the statue will be returned quickly to those who have the rights to own it “. Belgian art collector Axel Vervoordt also raised his hands on this matter, claiming to have bought the statue from the Parisian gallery Chanel. Too bad that the Carabinieri of the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit they had already photographed her in her stand during the Mastricht art fair. And this could be concrete proof of his involvement.