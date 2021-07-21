Kim Kardashian, legal problems for statue “stolen’ from Italy – People

A Roman sculpture potentially “stolen” from Italy is creating problems for Kim Kardashian. The super-influencer, whose “friendly” divorce from rapper Kanye West has gone around the world, is mentioned in legal documents as the importer of a statue that the American authorities blocked at customs five years ago upon arrival in the port of Los Angeles.

Described in the import documents as “Fragment of the Athena Samia of Myron, Limestone, Roman, first-second century of .C.”, the sculpture would have been excavated and exported illegally from Italy which now asks for its return, reads new documents filed last week in a federal court in Los Angeles. The case dates back to 2016, when the statue arrived in a chest containing 40 of “antiquities, modern furniture and decorative items” worth $745,882. The statue – reports ArtNet News – had been exported on the basis of a customs tariff for “antiquities over the age of 100 years”, not as excavation material. The first investigations had brought to light contradictions in the documents on the origin. In the absence of confirmation that no Italian state law had been violated, the sculpture had been seized a month after arrival. The Carabinieri of the Nucleus for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, involved in the investigations, had claimed to have photographed the sculpture at the Maastricht art fair in 2011. An archaeologist from the ministry had then come into play who, after examining Athena, had concluded that it had been “looted, smuggled and illegally exported from Italy”. The new request from the US prosecutor’s office does not speculate on crimes on the part of the diva, nor is it suspected that Kardashian was aware of the potentially illegal origin. A spokesman for Kim today distanced himself from the news that emerged in the US media, calling them “inaccurate”. According to documents from the prosecutor’s office, Kim and Kanye would have bought the Athena from the gallery of Axel Vervoordt, the Belgian art dealer and interior designer responsible for the renovation of the villa purchased by the couple in 2013 in Calabasas: “An oasis of light and purity” had defined it after the fact by the magazine “Architectural Digest”, while the same rapper, who had crossed the gallery owner between art fairs and exhibitions in Maastricht and Venice , he had spoken of “a Futurist Belgian monastery”. Vervoordt allegedly bought the statue from the Chanel gallery in Paris and this, speaking to Artnet News, defended the legitimacy of the provenance: it would come from an auction house in Germany that in turn would have bought it from a British collection. (ANSA).

Loading... Advertisements