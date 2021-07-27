Kim Kardashian lookalike arrested with 5 million pounds in his suitcase

Aaspiring Kim Kardashian of 30 years is was stopped after being caught at smuggle 5 million of pounds, almost six million euros. Tara Hanlon, Kim Kardashian lookalike, was stranded at Heatrow Airport, London, with suitcases full of cash.

To report the news is The Sun who said: the officers of the border have discovered the bunches of money vacuum-packed covered in coffee in Tara’s luggage as she was trying to board a fly to Dubai.

the Kardashian lookalike she was found with £1.94 million in five separate suitcases. Tara has tolerated of having smuggled millions of pounds out of the country in July and August last year. The young Brise, who was fired from her job as a recruiter in March 2020, earned £3,000 for each trip he made.

Acted on order of a woman named Michelle Clerk, whom she had met four years earlier in Leeds, but lived in Dubai. Michelle asked her to join the company that served to clean up the money from her wig shop. Messages found on Tara’s phone showed that she was arguing with Michelle about recruiting a man named Liam.

The thirty-year-old British said in the messages: “I think Liam will be definitely up to the mark. Everyone else I know has children or has a mouthpiece. He wouldn’t let that much money slip.” Hanlon boasted in a message: “3 great… with this salary and the next my debts go away». Other messages, however, indicated that he was trying to recruit other couriers, referring to the job as a a perfect life: some days in the sun and some at home. At one point, she sent a friend a video in which she boasted about how much money she had spent during a glitzy vacation abroad.

Prosecutor Nathan Resiah said: “She was stopped by a customs official who spoke to her. He said he was leaving for a trip for girls and he had brought 5 bags because he couldn’t decide what to wear. She was asked if she had cash and said: no, nobody. But his luggage contained large sums of money covered by coffee powder.”

“That was the beginning of a series of lies, and clearly the officer did not believe what you said. You made a very detailed statement after your arrest, although it was largely un true.” The 30-year-old from Leeds, therefore, then admitted the accusation of conspiracy to clean up the money of criminal activity.

Kim Kardashian lookalikes in recent years smuggled more than £3.5 million and will now serve the sentence of 2 years and 10 months in prison.

Last updated: Monday, 26 July 2021, 22:34



