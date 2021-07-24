Kim Kardashian, photo at the Colosseum for the influencer visiting (secret) Rome- Corriere.it

of Federica Bandirali

His staff made no statements about the reason for the trip. Meanwhile, she was portrayed in a photo with a tourist look on a trip through the wonders of the city

Kim Kardashian in Italy: she was not the one to post the shot that portrays her at the Colosseum but the two people with her, her hair stylist Chris Appleton and the makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The reason for his trip to Italy secret but given the presence of two figures so important for his image should not be a holiday but a business trip. Loading... Advertisements

On social media it is rumored that the influencer and star of American TV, followed by 232 million followers, would be in Rome either to shoot new episodes of the reality show A walk with the Kardashians or for a project related to fashion, such as a cover or some advertising campaign for big brands. His look is anything but “professional”, but almost like a tourist: jeans shorts, tight-fitting top and plastic flip-flops.

Kim Kardashian has recently put an end to her marriage to Kanye West, who seems to have already replaced her with another beautiful, model Irina Shayk. Relations between Kim and Kanye would be very tense and the American tabloids reveal that the two have reached (in record time) the agreement for the joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.