Kim Kardashian plans skims expansion

An Instagram post from the pop-up store (credits: @skims)



The race of Kim Kardashian it doesn’t stop. Just entered the list of scrooge mcduck richer than Forbes (see MFF of April 8), the fashion icon reaffirms its entrepreneurial spirit by declaring that it has ambitious plans for Skims, his nude modeling underwear label. Launched at the end of 2019, the brand has seen rapid success by winning british it girls first with Selfridges and Nordstrom, and then the Middle East with the luxury platform Ounass (see MFF of 22/12/2020). All this without counting the sold-out of official e-commerce.

But with the opening of the first pop-up store in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian’s gaze is already turned towards the future. The temporary shop, located inside the shopping centre The grove, presents the signature nude shades of the label, beveled shapes, and will remain open until May 7th. But this would only be the first step of a broader strategy, with the aim of opening a permanent Skims store, already scheduled for next year. But even if physical stores are made, pop-ups will continue to appear here and there, the celebrity explained to the American press.

Loading... Advertisements

Also due to the restrictions imposed by the health emergency, Skims would be experiencing a very favorable moment, considering the ever-increasing focus on causalwear and comfort. Also according to the statements of the fashio icon, however, Skims would be planning to expand into new categories, such as sports, swimwear and the men’s segment. (reproduction reserved)