Kim Kardashian Reveals Details Of The New Yeezy Collection

Kim Kardashian, even in the process of divorce from Kanye West, had no problem showing the line.

As anyone familiar with pop culture knows, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of this year after months of speculation that separation was imminent. After six years of marriage and four children together, the couple finally gave up. Since then, the buzz about who each of them has seen after the breakup has been loud.

Despite the rumors, it seems that there is no rancor between the two after their separation. As co-owner of Kanye’s YEEZY brand, presented to her by Ye himself, the rap mogul’s ex-wife took the opportunity to promote what’s next for the popular streetwear brand.

Sharing prototypes of about a dozen of the brand’s new sneaker releases, Kim Kardashian went to her Instagram stories to showcase upcoming models. By simply adding a few emojis to the post to heighten fan anticipation, she offered a unique look for fans of what’s next for the brand.

Check details of the new line: