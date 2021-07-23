During the last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim tearfully tells why she decided to leave Kanye West after six years of marriage

the wedding between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which lasted more than 6 years, officially ended last February, when Kim filed the divorce documents in court.

**5 things to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce**

The couple’s separation was no shock to fans, as Kim and Kanye themselves had admitted several times that they were staying going through a difficult period for almost a year.

But today Kim Kardashian, 40, tells the story of the his version of events.

This is the first time the reality tv star has publicly commented on the news.

During the last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim broke out crying as she discussed with her family the problems of her marriage to Kanye West.

At first hesitant at the idea of opening up and talking to fans about the divorce, Kim then changed her mind and she shed light on the reason for her separation from Kanye.

Here’s what Kim Kardashian told about her divorce with Kanye West.

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will be told in a reality show**

Kim Kardashian explains the reason for her separation from Kanye West

In the episode, filmed in December 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family is traveling to Lake Tahoe. The first to address the couple’s problem was Kim’s younger sister, Khloe.

«Kim fought privately behind the cameras for her relationship and it’s hard because she’s clearly redirecting much of her frustration, sadness and anger – said Khloe Kardashian – Sometimes she vents on something that has nothing to do with what she’s going through.”

“Kim is facing so many things right now and it’s tough because before leaving, she and Kanye had this big fight,” Khloe explained.

At the end of the episode, after denying everything, Kim Kardashian collapses to the sisters’ questions and he openly tells of his problems with Kanye and the feelings of guilt he feels because of the (then imminent) divorce.

«He deserves a wife who supports his every move and travel with him and do everything with him, but I can’t,” Kim said in tears, adding that she can’t move to Wyoming and leave work and family to be with Kanye.

**Kim Kardashian feels “trapped” in her marriage to Kanye West**

«I honestly can’t do it anymore – Kim continued – I feel stuck for years now».

“Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. And I have to be with him and follow him, so we can raise the children. He’s a fantastic dad, he did a fantastic job.”

«But I can’t even think about it, I can’t do it anymore. I want to be happy too».

“I feel like a failure because this is my third marriage that ends badly. Yes, I really feel like a f*****a loser».

**Kanye West has changed his phone number so as not to be contacted directly by Kim Kardashian**

During the episode, Kim never uttered the word divorce, and refused to discuss it further.

In the end though, as we know, Kim asked for separation from her husband a few weeks later, and also obtained joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Khloe concluded the episode by saying that she and the family only want the best for Kim:

“She is one of the most incredible human beings ever. Try to protect their marriage at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry this responsibility on your shoulders. I just want her to take care of herself too».