Kim Kardashian Swings Over Forced Marriage to Kris Humphries!

Kim Kardashian has made some stormy statements about her forced marriage to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries … MCE TV tells you everything!

For just 72 days, Kim Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries. The young woman confided in this “forced” marriage which turned out to be a fiasco. MCE TV tells you more.

KIM KARDASHIAN REFLECTS ON HER MARRIAGE TO KRIS HUMPHRIES

It is always said that love lasts three years. In the case of Kim Kardashian, the duration has been sharply shortened. Indeed, the young woman was married for 72 days to Kris Humphries.

On the occasion of an episode of KUWTK, the young woman returned to this disastrous marriage. The young woman confided to her mother that she was unhappy.

Moreover, Kris Jenner had a plan to get her daughter out of this catastrophic situation. “I felt like I was going to let everyone down, “ said the influencer.

“The only legal way to get a cancellation is through fraud. He, therefore, marked the fraud to obtain an annulment, ” said Kim Kardashian in a reality TV show.

It was in August 2011 that Kim Kardashian said “yes” to basketball player Kris Humphries. A wedding with great publicity in the celebrity press.

The young man was also present in the KUWTK series. Moreover, the starlet’s wedding was broadcast in her series on channel E!

However, despite the glitter, Kim Kardashian suffered from this forced relationship. The KUWTK star, therefore, filed for divorce on October 11, 2011.

KIM KARDASHIAN MANAGED TO DIVORCE HER EX, KRIS HUMPHRIES

The announcement of her divorce was relayed by the press people. Several sources close to the young woman went further. Many thought she had prepared her shot.

“Kim was at the start of his career. She was ready to do anything to be talked about, so this marriage was arranged so that we are interested in her life, “ said a source to People magazine. Ouch…

After Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian had therefore found love with Kanye West. Married in 2014 at the Palace of Versailles to the rapper, the young woman seemed to be swimming in happiness.

At the beginning of the year, TMZ, therefore, announced that the young woman had separated from the American singer. The romance won’t last long.

It was she who filed for divorce after arguments within the couple. “So it was just a general difference of opinion on a few points that led to this decision,” she told the cameras.

The young woman confided that this divorce was done by mutual agreement. She, therefore, declared that the divorce is behind her and that all is for the best for her children thanks to an “incredible co-parenting”.

After Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, therefore, seems to have already found something to suit him. Indeed, several sources advance that Kim is no longer a heart to take. She is reportedly dating reggaeton singer Maluma.

A rumor swept aside by the young woman. Another personality with whom Kim Kardashian is said to have a relationship: journalist Van Jones. But again, the mother of four children, therefore, wanted to restore the truth. “We’re just friends, nothing more. He’s a very good friend of mine ”. That has the merit of being clear.