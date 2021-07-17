Kim Kardashian, the Lamborghini all fur is exaggerated

Non has never stood out for its sobriety and even in this case it just has not managed to make an exception. Kim Kardashian presents her new Lamborghini to fans on social media and the shock effect is assured. The model, influencer and TV character does not joke when it comes to marketing and luxury. The car, shown in various videos and photos, it is totally covered with a spongy and soft fabric, similar to a faux fur.

That of Kardashian, 40 years old, however, it is not just a superstar madness, but a real advertising move. The extravagant customization is in fact made in the factory of Skims, its shapewear brand founded in 2019. To launch the new capsule colletcion, “Skims Cozy”, Kim, fresh from divorce from rapper Kanye West, has thus decided to transform the Lamborghini Urus into a sort of giant ball of hair. The seats, the steering wheel, the mirrors are entirely lined with this snow-white fabric. A gimmidy with an obvious trashy taste that leaves lovers of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer amazed.

Even Paris Hilton, certainly not famous for the morigerato and austere lifestyle, had to laugh about the choice of her friend: “You know you’re really rich when you can ruin a very expensive car for something like that!” And, in fact, you can’t give all the wrongs to the heiress. The Lamborghini Urus is a luxury SUV that exceeds 200 thousand euros in list price. But deep down you know, in order to get attention and publicity, this and more.

