Kim Kardashian: the new hairstyle, medium and 70s

per nothing in the world Kim Kardashian he would give up his moon wavy foliage, but with spring also comes the time for experimentation. And the temptation of a medium cut, maybe in style 70s, becomes very strong.

Kim Kardashian with the medium vintage cut

First, the strands that come to the bottom of the back. After, the light and floating hair that gives dynamism and is the perfect frame to the face. It is the new, sudden change of look of Kim Kardashian, fatally attracted by the trend cut of the moment: the bob cut of average length with the line in between.

A cut from the smooth and bright texture and with the rounded tips, to give a volume twist. Like many of her beauty finds, it could be a temporary solution, a wig – luxurious – to momentarily detach from her classic extra long hair with a mermaid effect.

The dynamic bob cut of the 70s

In the wake of Penelope Cruz with her chic and avant-garde asymmetrical cut, even the entrepreneur (now former Mrs. West) decides to refresh the look with theshort but dynamic hairstyle created by Fitzsimons, Andrew. The hairstylist of Adele, Bella Hadid and Mariah Carey also loved in the Kardashian house, but he distances himself from the trend of French bobsleigh with fringe. And opt for a i look70s spiration flat and eventful at the same time.

Simple and low maintenance, the medium bob cut it is one of the most loved cuts ever. Its added value is that playing with scaling according to the proportions of cheekbones and jaw adapts to practically all types of face.

iO Woman Beauty Club Loading... Advertisements Join a club made of novelty,

personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

According to Fitzsimons, the inevitable products to manage it with a fast and effective stiling are: light spray for texturizing the hair, the dry shampoo and a moisturizing and illuminating oil strictly of good quality.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED