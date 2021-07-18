Kim Kardashian, the pain of the end of the marriage with Kanye West: “I’m a failure”

In the latest episode of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kim vents with her sisters for the failure of her third marriage, the one with rapper Kanye West

Lo last February, Kim Kardashian wrote the final word on her marriage to Kanye West by taking the documents to the court. The 40-year-old showgirl and model decided to talk about the difficulties she had with her ex-husband in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality show focused on her family that has just closed after 20 seasons. The extended Kardashian-Jenner clan goes on vacation on Lake Tahoe and this is where Kim opens up with sisters Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney: “Another failed marriage. I am a failure. I feel like a loser, but I don’t even want to think about it, ”she says.

The episode, despite having been shot in December 2020, already heralded the end of the relationship with West. The couple had been in crisis for a year, even if the coup de grace came with the rapper’s mad rush to presidential elections. In one of his speeches West, suffering from bipolar disorder, stated that he and his wife had considered aborting their first child North. In that circumstance, Kim decided to end the relationship.

For her, it is the third divorce after those with the singer-songwriter Damon Thomas and with the basketball player Kris Humphries. Also during the reality show, it is Kim herself who says: “He deserves a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything with him, but I can’t.” Over the past year, Kanye West has lived most of the time on her ranch in Wyoming, while Kardashian has stayed in Los Angeles with her children.