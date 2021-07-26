Kim Kardashian West tells us about the future of her Skims brand

Kim Kardashian West is a very busy lady. Mother of four, future lawyer, prison reform activist, head of a global beauty empire, member of the most famous family in the world other than royalty, and one who knows how to take selfies. Then, of course, there is the impending divorce from her husband Kanye West. A great deal to do, overall, and he’s still only 40 years old. It’s a miracle that you still find time for Skims – and even more impressive is what she’s managed to do with the brand.

When we think of shapewear, we are reminded of the sad beige containment sheaths – tools to hide the body. Skims instead tries to celebrate and accentuate the curves, giving security to the women who wear it. So much so that since its launch in 2019, the body positive modeling underwear brand has revolutionized the global underwear industry without making noise thanks to its inclusive proposals and the wide selection of products that adapt to all shapes, sizes and skin tones. It’s the Fenty Beauty of shapewear, and it stands up to brands like Spanx, which has dominated the industry for so long.

Having recently expanded to make room for loungewear (Paris Hilton is a fan), lingerie and lizardwear (yes, she really dressed north’s bearded dragon with SKIMS), the brand is as attentive to comfort as it is to aesthetics – which is exactly what we need now.

Vogue she stole a few minutes from Kardashian West’s busy schedule to talk about her journey so far and her dreams for the future of the brand.

SKIM is now in its second year – what motivated you to launch a shapewear brand?

“In truth, I just wanted to give people alternatives. From the innovative shapewear that you can wear every day to the most comfortable underwear that fits perfectly with the body – I wanted to create a brand that can offer real solutions for how people dress today. In doing so, it was particularly important to be inclusive about sizes and propose a wide range of colors”.

What is the lack in the shapewear industry that you wanted to make up for?

“I often cut and sew together different garments of modeling underwear to get the shape I wanted because when I was looking for it I never found it. The other brands either flattened my curves, or tightened me too much or unrolled. I also happened to dye the garments with tea to bring them closer to the shade of my skin, since the offer of colors on the market was limited. That’s how I noticed a gap in the market, and I realized that there was no longer any innovation in this area for a long time. It seemed like the perfect time to renew the shapewear industry in order to adapt it to today’s world”.

How important are diversity and inclusion to SKIMS?

“Diversity and inclusion are the DNA of our brand. We launched SKIMS with these two elements at the center and today they continue to be the engine that ensures that what we create is truly for everyone.”

How do you want your customers to feel when they wear SKIMS?

“Self-confident! And comfortable. All our collections are made with materials that you can wear every day, throughout the day. Comfort is really important to me and I firmly believe that how much you feel at your best also looks the best. I always wear skims pajamas or our intimate Fits Everybody underwear for their simplicity and comfort.

With regard to your brand, what are you most proud of so far?

“I love when customers say they like our products and I love seeing them on them – I never get fed up! Knowing that we are giving people alternatives and offering solutions that really work is a great satisfaction for which I am extremely grateful.”

How do you hope the brand will evolve?

“My goal for SKIMS is to continue to expand our product offering and find new solutions for all women at all times. We are creating the next generation of underwear, shapewear and loungewear by continually introducing exciting news to our customers, and I am so grateful for the dialogue we have with our community as we walk.”