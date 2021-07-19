Kim Kardashian wins a Janet Jackson outfit at a record price

You remember the black pants with laces on the front and the short suede top with artificial bone details worn by Janet Jackson in the video If of 1993? Here, they were sold at auction for 25 thousand dollars. A staggering figure for many, but not for the exceptional buyer who won the articles of the American singer: Kim Kardashian. The figure, in fact, is equal to one forty-thousandth of her assets, considering that the bank account of the American entrepreneur, actress and model last April reached nine zeros.

And it was she who revealed on social media that she managed to win the singer’s clothes: «For the Janet Jackson’s birthday, as a fan I managed to win this outfit at an auction: I still don’t believe it», he said in a story posted on Instagram, also sharing an image of the video. The response of the singer could not be missing, who replied suddenly: “Thank you very much Kim! I hope they give you as much pleasure as they have given to me.”

But this outfit is just one of a thousand – literally – memorabilia related to his career which were sold at the auction organized by Julien’s Auctions on the occasion, precisely on the 55th birthday of what has long been one of the greatest pop icons. “I can’t believe this will be the last time I’ll see some of these items, but it’s for a good cause,” Jackson said in a video announcing the sale. The proceeds, in fact, will be donated to Compassion International, an organisation that helps children in situations of poverty.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Record auction (one million dollars?) for the Nike Air Yeezy worn by Kanye West

READ ALSO

At auction the most memorable outfits of music stars