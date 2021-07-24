Kkw beauty, Kim Kardashian launches a co-lab with Jeff Leatham

A @kimkardashian Instagram post



Continue the race of Kim Kardashian. A few days after the entry into the list of billionaires of Forbes (see MFF of April 8) and the news of the imminent expansion of its brand Skims (see MFF of April 9), the American celebrity launches with his brand Kkw beauty a co-lab with Jeff Leatham. The glamorous icon and the famous floral designer presented a line composed of three new perfumes.

“I wanted them to have the scent of the creations she has made for my home and for every event we’ve worked on together over the past decade,” Kim Kardashian writes in the post, in which she is portrayed in a series of shots with Leatham wearing garments of Vivianne Westwood. This is the first collaboration of the brand that goes outside the Kardashian family, on the other hand, as the celebrity remarked, Leatham is a long-time friend.

{mfimage}

Loading... Advertisements

The three floral fragrances, contained in vase-shaped bottles, have very different characters. Desert rose possesses a lighter and creamy soul, Jasmine air would be cooler while Night iris darker and more mysterious.

The line will be officially launched next Friday, April 23 on kkwfragrance.com. (reproduction reserved)