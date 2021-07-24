News

Kkw beauty, Kim Kardashian launches a co-lab with Jeff Leatham

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kkw beauty, Kim Kardashian launches a co-lab with Jeff Leatham
A @kimkardashian Instagram post

Continue the race of Kim Kardashian. A few days after the entry into the list of billionaires of Forbes (see MFF of April 8) and the news of the imminent expansion of its brand Skims (see MFF of April 9), the American celebrity launches with his brand Kkw beauty a co-lab with Jeff Leatham. The glamorous icon and the famous floral designer presented a line composed of three new perfumes.

“I wanted them to have the scent of the creations she has made for my home and for every event we’ve worked on together over the past decade,” Kim Kardashian writes in the post, in which she is portrayed in a series of shots with Leatham wearing garments of Vivianne Westwood. This is the first collaboration of the brand that goes outside the Kardashian family, on the other hand, as the celebrity remarked, Leatham is a long-time friend.

{mfimage}

Loading...
Advertisements

The three floral fragrances, contained in vase-shaped bottles, have very different characters. Desert rose possesses a lighter and creamy soul, Jasmine air would be cooler while Night iris darker and more mysterious.

The line will be officially launched next Friday, April 23 on kkwfragrance.com. (reproduction reserved)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top