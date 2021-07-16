Kourtney Kardashian bought another megavilla

A new property is added to the kardashian’s rich real estate port: Kourtney Island just bought a villa in the exclusive Madison Club of La Quinta, among the most luxurious residential areas in California that also includes a golf club and where, among others, Cindy Crawford, Apple CEO Tim Cook and his mother Kris Jenner live.

A single-story house with 900 square meters of interior, was just built by Richard Doan Construction (and sold by Glen Cassell of Madison Club Properties).

The reality star and imprehender bought it already furnished, obviously with dizzying finishes.

The front door opens onto a large living area which includes a corner with living room and fireplace, another with a bar cabinet with quartz shelves and a little further on the hyper-equipped kitchen: a multifunctional open space, which also leads to a study, with large glass walls that separate it from the garden overlooking the Santa Rosa Mountains, chain east of Los Angeles.

The panorama is a constant of the house: you can admire it from each of the 8 rooms, (and 7 bathrooms) starting with such a large suite that it also includes a sitting room. Among the most beautiful points of the villa is the large Infinity pool in the center of a large park filled with palm trees: American tabloids are convinced that it will be Kourtney’s favorite place to take photos to post on Instagram.

Loading... Advertisements

For this new house he spent well $13995 million, to which he will have to add $ 1485 a month that will be used to access the services of Madison Club: in addition to golf, spa, avant-garde gyms, surveillance. In the meantime, who knows what will become of the other Villa of Calabasas (another exclusive Californian gated community): it has always been considered among the most sought after in Los Angeles, Kourney has furnished it with the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. In the gallery above the images of the new villa of La Quinta

In this gallery the VIP houses:

Browse gallery

READ ALSO

Vip houses: Kris Jenner’s villa in «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» is for sale

READ ALSO

Kate Winslet has finally sold the Manhattan penthouse