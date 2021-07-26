Kris and Caitlyn Jenner broke the silence on the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Has delivered documents for divorce from Kanye West last February, after almost seven years of marriage.
Those directly concerned have never talked about the separation but now, for the first time, someone from their family has publicly commented on what is happening: it is Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s ex (and Kendall and Kylie’s biological father) Caitlyn Jenner.
During an interview with the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the hosts started talking about the difficulties of a divorce and asked Kris Jenner how the one between her daughter and the rapper is going.
“I think it will always be tough at any time… You know lots of kids – said, referring to North, aged 7, Saint, aged 5 years, Chicago, aged 3 years and Psalm of 22 months – The good thing about our family is that we are always there for each other, we support each other and we love each other so much. So all I want for these two guys [Kim e Kanye] is that they are happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal“.
via GIPHY
It has long been rumored that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are waiting to publicly announce the divorce, not to anticipate what will be aired in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
When asked if we see something of the separation in reality TV, the 65-year-old responded: “Might“.
“I don’t know what they decided to put in the finale because we haven’t seen it yet – added – I know they’re putting the finishing touches on, but I think it’s a private time for them. Kim wants to deal with this with his family and with his times. When he hears it, I’m sure he’ll say what he needs to say.“.
Embed from Getty Images
Another interview, another protagonist and the same topic. Caitlyn Jenner echoed ex-wife Kris by telling People: “At some point Kim will issue a statement, but it is his statement and not mine. I love her, she’s a great person. We texted this morning and I wish you the best“.
“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye too. I had a really good relationship with Kanye. I wish you both the best – added on Access – I know you think you’ll know something more in the final episode of KUWTK and I wouldn’t be surprised, although I haven’t seen the whole show but I remember my scenes. I think it would be interesting“.
Rumors of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been circulating since last January, when some sources had revealed that they hadn’t been together for months. meanwhile the 43-year-old rapper has moved in in another house. In February, the 40-year-old filled out and handed over the papers to officially file for divorce.
See how the Kimye love story went in the video:
ph: getty images