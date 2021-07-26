Kris and Caitlyn Jenner broke the silence on the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Has delivered documents for divorce from Kanye West last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

Those directly concerned have never talked about the separation but now, for the first time, someone from their family has publicly commented on what is happening: it is Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s ex (and Kendall and Kylie’s biological father) Caitlyn Jenner.

During an interview with the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the hosts started talking about the difficulties of a divorce and asked Kris Jenner how the one between her daughter and the rapper is going.

“I think it will always be tough at any time… You know lots of kids – said, referring to North, aged 7, Saint, aged 5 years, Chicago, aged 3 years and Psalm of 22 months – The good thing about our family is that we are always there for each other, we support each other and we love each other so much. So all I want for these two guys [Kim e Kanye] is that they are happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal“.

via GIPHY

It has long been rumored that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are waiting to publicly announce the divorce, not to anticipate what will be aired in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When asked if we see something of the separation in reality TV, the 65-year-old responded: “Might“.

Loading... Advertisements

“I don’t know what they decided to put in the finale because we haven’t seen it yet – added – I know they’re putting the finishing touches on, but I think it’s a private time for them. Kim wants to deal with this with his family and with his times. When he hears it, I’m sure he’ll say what he needs to say.“.

Embed from Getty Images

Another interview, another protagonist and the same topic. Caitlyn Jenner echoed ex-wife Kris by telling People: “At some point Kim will issue a statement, but it is his statement and not mine. I love her, she’s a great person. We texted this morning and I wish you the best“.