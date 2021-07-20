Kris Jenner and Cher are among the latest stars to arrive in Italy for the holidays

We are not even in mid-summer 2021 and there are already a lot of stars who have passed to visit us in Italy for the holidays!

The most recent arrivals in our country have been those of Cher and Kris Jenner.

The “Believe” singer was seen coming down from one yachts to Portofino, in Liguria.

Together with some friends, she went to dinner in the Dai Gemelli restaurant. The presence of the 73-year-old star attracted several curious people and Cher willingly lent herself to taking pictures with fans (you can see an example here on an Instagram fan account).

Kris Jenner with Kim Kardashian at the MTV Movie &TV Awards – getty images

Kris Jenner was noticed between Capri And the Amalfi Coast. She too first aboard one yacht, the super luxury one of the designer and friend Tommy Hilfiger, and then in some restaurants, such as the Villa Verde or the Paolino Lemon Trees on the island. With her is her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The founder of the Kardashian-Jenner has uploaded a video in the Stories, in which she sings “In the blue, painted blue” together with friends (you can see it here on Twitter).

Here is a map of the other famous sightings in Italy this summer: a Venice have been seen Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Brandon Flynn.

Harry Styles was also noticed in Tuscany, together with Olivia Wilde.

Like Cher, too John Legend and Chrissy Teigen chose Portofino.

