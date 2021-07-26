Kris Jenner looks at beauty

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner



With what seems like a natural step for every member of Keeping up with the Kardashiansalso Kris Jenner it would be moving to launch a line of skin-care. American press sources have in fact obtained documents showing that the matriarch of the family Jenner-Kardashian would register the names “Kris Jenner skin” and “Kris Jenner skin care” as potential trademarks for the categories of skin care, cosmetics, nail products, false eyelashes, hair products and perfumes. A family in continuous entrepreneurial expansion, therefore, considering the recent launch of the tequila brand of Kendall Jenner (see MFF of 18/02/2021) and the success of the beauty and make-up lines of Kris Jenner’s daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kris Jenner is hardly a rookie on the field. It is in fact she who is considered the mastermind behind the success of the beauty empire Kylie cosmetics, which last year sold a 51% stake to Coty for 600 million dollars (about 493 million euros at the current exchange rate), valuing the company at 1.2 billion dollars (almost a billion euros). In addition, in 2020, Kris Jenner was also appointed CEO of Kylie cosmetics. He also helped during kim kardashian’s brand development Kkw beauty.

The news comes at a time full of celebrities who put themselves to the test with beauty. Just think of the line officially launched by Jennifer Lopez last month (see MFF of 05/01/2021) or at the debut of Fenty skincare of Rihanna in partnership with LVMH dating back to last summer (see MFF 2020-07-30). (reproduction reserved)