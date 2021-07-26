News

Kris Jenner shared the advice she gave Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West

Kris Jenner was the first to break the silence on the rumors around the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last March and now she has returned to talk about it to share the number one advice she gave to her second child in this regard.

For the 65-year-old momager, it is essential to remember to always put her children first: “I think the most important thing I learned from my experience, from both my experiences, whether children always come first” he told the WSJ Magazine.

Kris Jenner had Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian with her first husband Robert Kardashian, from whom she divorced in 1991. She is also a mother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, had with Caitlyn Jenner. This second marriage ended in 2013.

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian and Kim Kardashian – getty images

If you always keep this in mind, you know that they will help you to go through this situation, love will help you to go through it, no matter how hurt you are” he continued.

I would put everyone to bed and then go to my room and cry until I fell asleep. But I didn’t want to pity the children“.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – getty images

Last February, Kim Kardashian Has filed in court the documents to file for divorce from Kanye West. The rapper has instead compiled its bureaucratic part a few days ago. They are on the same wavelength on the issue of separation of assets (which will follow the premarital agreement) and both have asked for joint custody of the children.

The 40-year-old star and the 43-year-old artist had made up for themselves in love in 2012 and married in 2014 in Florence, Italy. They had four children together: North, aged 7, Saint, aged 5 years, Chicago, aged 3 years and Psalm of 23 months.



ph: getty images










