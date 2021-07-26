News

Kris Jenner, soon a beauty line of her own

Posted on
dopo 14 years and 20 seasons of reality show, natural that even Kris Jenner, matriarch of the clan Kardashian, think about the future: in his there seems to be a beauty line. According to TheCut which reports the news, it seems that the Momager America’s most famous recorded its first skincare brand. , in the wake of the success of the makeup and skincare line of his daughter Kylie.

To date, there is still little information about it, but it could affect both the care of the face as well as that of the nails, eyelashes and hair. In short, a brand beauty at 360 °.

Kris Jenner beauty entrepreneur? The business is family

On the other hand, the whole family is looking beyond: supermodel Kendall Jenner – at the center of criticism for the use of Photoshop – launched a brandi of tequila.

his Sister Kylie Jenner continues to increase its beauty empire with shots of collections and novelties. Kim Kardashian she looks beyond her recent divorce from Kane West to focus on her professional accomplishments.

Of course, even Kris Jenner from the height of his experience and his 65 years, he decided to overseeing a slice of the market as important as that of the Perennials of which it can be said to be part of the law.

After having supported the businesses of their daughters several times, having launched cosmetic collaborations with them on the occasion of Mother’s Day, now it is time to think about your brand.

From reality tv to cosmetics

Its role, on the other hand, is only apparently marginal compared to that of the progeny. It is no coincidence that in America it has been coined the crasis “momager” just for Kris Jenner.

It was she who produce the show Keeping up with the Kardashians who, since 2007, has started everything, she to support her daughter Kim in the climb to success, she behind the launch of Kylie’s beauty line, whose shares were then sold to Coty.

Natural therefore that we expect great things also from this new, next beauty adventure by Jenner-Kardashian.

iO Woman


