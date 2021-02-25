News

Kris Jenner will launch her beauty line

25 February 2021


Kris Jenner (ph. Jim Jordan / White Cross Studios)

Kris Jenner, mother of the clan Kardashian, decided to launch her beauty line. According to American press sources, Jenner filed on February 10th with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the documents to register the trademarks Kris Jenner Skincare, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Beauty. Trademarks have been filed for a number of product categories such as hair, makeup, and skin and nail care.

Although it is unclear if she will go on with this adventure of beauty, Jenner will begin this venture with extensive knowledge after playing a decisive role in the success of Kylie Cosmetics of her daughter Kylie Jenner . The mother-daughter couple launched the brand together in 2015 and expanded the business to reach a $1 billion valuation just four years later. Jenner was appointed ceo of Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 when Coty Inc. Acquired a 51% stake in the company for $600 million.

Jenner has also collaborated several times on her daughters’ beauty activities over the years. She worked with Kylie in 2018 to release a ‘momager’ beauty collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which included products designed with Jenner’s face and famous quotes like “You’re going great, sweetness!” In addition she also helped the other daughter Kim (Kardashian) during the development of the Kkw beauty brand and for Kkw Fragrance with the launch of a perfume for Mother’s Day last year.















