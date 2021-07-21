Kyle and Kendall, Caitlyn Jenner runs for governor of California

The news had been in the air for a few weeks, now the officiality has arrived: Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for governor of California. Jenner, a reality tv 2 and transgender rights activist, wrote on Twitter and a website that she had already submitted the application documents. Jenner has defined herself “a proven winner” and the only candidate capable of “end the disastrous period of Gavin Newsom’s administration”. The 71-year-old activist described herself as “economically conservative and socially progressive” in an interview with People magazine last year.

Catilyn Jenner reiterated that she is the ideal candidate because she has now lived in California for fifty years: here she managed to realize all her dreams. In recent years, however, she has seen changes that she has not particularly liked. Hence the choice to go into politics and “get your hands dirty”. Since 2019 the Governor of the Californian state is the Democrat Gavin Newsom. In the past the same position has been held by Arnold Schwarzenegger (2003-2011).

Caitlyn Jenner is the mother, or perhaps we should say father, of the model Kendall and influencer Kylie. Catilyn was born a man and before the transition was Olympic champion of the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Games, as well as the men’s world record holder of the specialty from August 1975 to May 1980.

Before becoming a full-fledged Caitlyn, Bruce Jenner is been married three times: to actress Chrystie Crownover (1972-1981), with Linda Thompson (1981-1986), with entrepreneur Kris Kardashian (1991-2015). The latter was undoubtedly the most famous wedding.

Caitlyn Jenner is a full-fledged member of the Kardashian family, the family famous worldwide for its reality shows and scandals. Caitlyn is officially the stepmother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian. From the three marriages he had six children.

From the first marriage to Chrystie were born Burton (1978) and Cassandra (1980). Thanks to the relationship with Linda, they arrived instead Brandon (1981) and Brody (1983). Two other daughters, undoubtedly the most famous, are the result of the long relationship with Kris: Kendall (1995) and Kylie (1997).

Bruce Jenner became full-fledged Caitlyn in 2015, soon after the end of the long marriage with Kris Jenner. The two remained on good terms.