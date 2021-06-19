Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Back Loving on the Red Carpet

The beautiful socialite premiered this dress made to measure with the father of her daughter Travis Scott, could it be that they are back together?

It was in August 2019 when Kylie Jenner posed for the last time in public with her daughter’s father, Travis Scott.

It has been a long time since the youngest of the Kardashians and the rapper decided to end their relationship despite the fact that they were already parents and since then the businesswoman has found herself focused on caring for and loving her little daughter Stormi, who already has three years.

During that time the two have not stopped contacting each other thanks to seeing their daughter, which is the most important thing for them, they even confessed that they had a very good relationship and that they coordinate very well to share the times.

However, many would like them to be together again and this time it was fulfilled because we were able to see them again in an elegant event in which they were seen together.

That’s right, Kylie Jenner herself shared the photo on her official Instagram where we could see that they were traveling to New York to accompany Travis Scott on a very important day for him, because he was going to receive the Parsons Table Award at the event in poorly organized by The New School University, where they paid tribute to various personalities of design, commerce, entrepreneurs, arts, etc.

This is how we could see the couple together again on the red carpet showing that they are very close and causing a sensation with their outfits because they looked quite elegant and the young woman was wearing a custom made dress that we could see how they did it in their stories.

CLICK HERE TO SEE KYLIE IN HER DRESS

Of course, the rapper wore a totally black suit as well as his shoes so he wore a very elegant look and he actually looked quite happy and handsome to be with the beautiful socialite.

The truth is that it seems that if they were dating again because they were holding hands and they looked very affectionate, the rapper also dedicated some beautiful words to Kylie Jenner during his speech and referred to her saying “My Wifey (my wife) I love you very much ”.

“I am very excited to receive this honor I have always tried to dine on fashion technology and the arts in everything I do everything is connected and it is a natural extension of my work for me it was never about brands or labels it was about making your own things and create.

Thanks to this, it is believed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are together again in a relationship, although of course, according to some close to the young people, they would have an open relationship and are free to go out with whoever they want so they could be with other people without any problem…

Of course, they are going to try and we will see if it works for them, because the rapper was previously enjoying his single life and of course his great fame for the moment they agree and they are going to test to see if it works.