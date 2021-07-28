News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would rekindle their love

Two days ago we saw them treading together a red carpet, but Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are they back to being a couple?

The 23-year-old star accompanied the 30-year-old rapper to a charity event where he was one of the guests of honor and with them there was also the son Stormi, 3 years. In front of photographers posed hugged and, at the end of his stage speech, Travis professed his love for Kylie by calling her “mogliettina“, thus leaving the doubt that they are back together.

It would seem so, according to the sources of and! News: “It’s back to being a romantic situation between them and they seem very happy with the direction they took” said an insider of the American magazine, who added that for now: “They still live in different houses“.

They behave like a couple again – continued – They hold hands and are affectionate. They are not shy about showing their love for each other. They support each other“.

Another source explained how the flashback would be born: “In recent months they have spent a lot of time together and have become truly united. They started from where they left off. Neither of them has had an interest in anyone else in the last year and they love being a close-knit family“.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Met Gala 2019 – getty images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they had gotten together in 2017 and in February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. You had left in the fall of 2019.

There has already been talk of an alleged flashback in the past months: this type of rumors has punctually popped up every time they have been noticed together after the breakup, which has often happened since they have always remained in excellent relations for Stormi. Kylie herself had denied the gossip about an open relationship with Travis last May.

This, however, is the first time that they show up together at a public event since they had left: that by dint of gossip has really arrived the second chapter of their story? According to the sources yes, now he expects an official confirmation.

ph: getty images










