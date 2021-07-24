Kylie Jenner donated 500 thousand dollars to build a space for children with cancer

Kylie Jenner donated 500 thousand dollars at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee. The goal is to build a space for patients, called “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge”.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, often referred to as Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, is described as “one of the leading children’s hospitals of the nation and the largest in the southeast” that deals with “simple and complex” diseases. Kylie, CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, made the generous donation in honor of her friend and musician Harry Hudson , who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013. Kim Kardashian’s little sister was close to Hudson while battling cancer of the lymphatic system, which she successfully overcame. “I am very grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she has had on my life and my journey against cancer,” Hudson said in a press release. “She has always been there for me and together we wanted to find a way to be there for other young people who are fighting this disease.” He continued: “With the help of Teen Cancer America we were able to contribute to the first “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen” lounge at Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt, a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment.” Hudson, who launched his charity “Hey, I’m Here For You” following his battle with cancer, described the construction of the lounge as “a moment of closing the circle.” “And I am excited to continue to grow my partnership with the Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt and TCA,” he concluded in his statement.

This donation comes later some controversy which were born as a result of a fundraiser launched by Kylie Jenner to pay medical expenses to a friend who was involved in an accident. The aim was to raise 120 thousand dollars to help Samuel Rauda, a great friend of the influencer and a professional makeup artist. For fundraising Kylie Jenner donated $5000 (just over 4000 euros) but considering that her assets are estimated at 900 million dollars (over 750 million euros), followers have harshly criticized her for the small donation. “Without shame, he buys bags of 60 thousand dollars but then donates just five thousand to help the friend in difficulty” wrote one user, expressing a criticism shared by many followers.

The “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge” features numerous video game set-ups, a television with the big screen, an endless supply of movies, a space for meditation and a collective space where patients can socialize. “Today is a beautiful day,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “A couple of years ago Kylie Jenner and I raised money to build a center for adolescents with cancer in the hope of improving their experience” he explained in the post, which showed various images of the recently completed lounge space.