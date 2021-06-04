Kylie Jenner Expands Her Empire With a Brand for Babies

Whether she was rightfully named the youngest billionaire in the world or not, one thing is certain: Kylie Jenner has made tons of money with her beauty products. More than enough to retire peacefully at the age of 23. But sitting still is clearly not for the reality star. On the contrary, she is just planning to start a new brand. One that is meant for babies.
Kylie Jenner is not only a beauty mogul, she is also a devoted mommy to Stormi Webster (3). The love for her daughter apparently inspired her to a new career move. According to the American magazine Page Six, Kylie has big plans to start a new label for babies.
The reality star shared a photo on Instagram, which shows that Stormi is in the bath. She also tagged the account @Kyliebaby. Although there is nothing to see on this page, not even a profile picture, he has already gathered more than 451,000 followers.
For now, Kylie Jenner is still tight-lipped. Still, Page Six is convinced that a new label ‘Kylie Baby’ is coming soon. The explanation: Just over a year ago, the American patented a baby line. She would like to sell not only skincare products – such as lotions, body oils, soaps and moisturizing creams – but also all kinds of useful baby and toddler gear. Think of clothes, changing tables, baby bottles, prams, sleeping cots, diaper bags, … She also filed a patent for two other brands: ‘Kylie Swim’ and ‘Kylie Hair’.
Great Empire
The new brand would complement the vast empire Jenner has already built. It all started in 2015, with her first makeup line ‘Kylie Cosmetics’. Her lip kits in particular sold like hotcakes. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner scion has taken hold, launching a host of other brands. A year ago, she was even named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world by Forbes. A little later, however, the business magazine backtracked. Apparently, Kylie had cheated on her tax refunds so that her fortune would increase. Whether that’s true or not, we have a hunch that her bank account is well filled and that her new brands will certainly do her no harm.