Kylie Jenner Expands Her Empire With a Brand for Babies

For now, Kylie Jenner is still tight-lipped. Still, Page Six is ​​convinced that a new label ‘Kylie Baby’ is coming soon. The explanation: Just over a year ago, the American patented a baby line. She would like to sell not only skincare products – such as lotions, body oils, soaps and moisturizing creams – but also all kinds of useful baby and toddler gear. Think of clothes, changing tables, baby bottles, prams, sleeping cots, diaper bags, … She also filed a patent for two other brands: ‘Kylie Swim’ and ‘Kylie Hair’.

Great Empire

The new brand would complement the vast empire Jenner has already built. It all started in 2015, with her first makeup line ‘Kylie Cosmetics’. Her lip kits in particular sold like hotcakes. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner scion has taken hold, launching a host of other brands. A year ago, she was even named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world by Forbes. A little later, however, the business magazine backtracked. Apparently, Kylie had cheated on her tax refunds so that her fortune would increase. Whether that’s true or not, we have a hunch that her bank account is well filled and that her new brands will certainly do her no harm.