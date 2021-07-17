Kylie Jenner explained why 4 years ago she hid Stormi’s pregnancy

The first public appearance together two years after the break up, complete with “I love you, wifey”, decreed the flashback (hopefully definitive) between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.” -Travis Scott ♥️ https://t.co/BaO1V9O8nF(📷: Shutterstock/Getty) pic.twitter.com/D5VJ7eEivO — And! News (@enews) June 16, 2021

During the event, which was held in New York, the couple appeared really close-knit and obviously showed up in the company of their daughter Stormi, always super pampered by both parents.

To see this family picture (again) in full, I remembered when 3 years ago we found out about the existence of the baby only at the moment she was born. I’ve always wondered why Kylie Jenner, accustomed to sharing every aspect of her private life with millions of people, preferred to keep those 9 months all to herself.

And just a few days ago, during the reunion of Keeping up with the Kardashian, returned to the subject explaining the reasons for this choice: “I told so much about myself… But when I got pregnant I was really very young and all this had a weight for me. I didn’t know how to make it public and I didn’t want to hear the opinions of others, it was something I had to face and manage on my own». A super appreciated decision even by his family, since Kendall Jenner during the interview she called it “the best thing for herself and for Flocks. I do not have children and therefore this remains my theory – the model specified – but I think that a serene pregnancy and far from the spotlight also transmits peace to the child». In support of his words, also Kim Kardashian, who told how his example pushed his younger sister to protect herself from the paparazzi: “It happened to me that I almost skidded with the car because I had to flee from those who did everything to take a picture of me. The safety of the child and the mother must come first. Hers was a private moment and I think she just wanted to protect him.

Of course, it must not have been easy for her to hide. And yet, his method was successful: “My secret is that I simply did not leave the house anymore, especially towards the end. At the time there were a lot of helicopters in flight to steal some images and I decided to stay only near the house».

Although, a few weeks after giving birth Flocks, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have posted a video account of the pregnancy on YouTube as a memory for the little girl. In retrospect, I really appreciated their decision: you have to share only what you want, that’s right.

And speaking of shares… to the question about its future with Travis Scott (after that wifey was a must) she replied that at the moment there is no wedding planned, but that in the future she certainly would not mind going up to the altar. Perhaps, even on that occasion, we will find out only after the honeymoon.