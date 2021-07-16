Kylie Jenner is turning Kylie Cosmetics into a vegan brand

“I’m so proud of relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all the new formulas that are clean and vegan,” said Kylie Jenner. “Innovation has gone a long way in recent years. When I created this line it was important for me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but without ever sacrificing performance. My new lip kit has a lifespan of 8 hours and is very comfortable. Plus all my new formulas are great. I’m thrilled that everyone can try out the new products.” these updated formulas have been created without animal oils , parabens or gluten, and over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients are missing.

“We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really all Generation Z wants,” she said Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty, an American group specialized in beauty that bought the influencer’s brand. “Kylie Cosmetics is followed by millions of people around the world. Our new online platform, together with selected retailers, allows consumers to buy the entire beauty routine in one space, from cleanser to moisturizer, from pencils to lipsticks.” Included in this relaunch is kylie cosmetics’ latest innovation, the Kyliner Gel Pencil, Kylie’s secret to creating her ultra-defined eyeliner looks. Available in 15 waterproof shades and two finishes, it has an ultra creamy and smooth formula that promises to offer a perfect application in a pass. Kylie Jenner began her activity in the world of beauty in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits, a collection of three liquid lipsticks with the corresponding lip pencils in a ready-to-use kit. Since then, Kylie has expanded his empire adding more categories, it launched its own line of skin care products, Kylie Skin, and grew its cosmetics brand to become the most followed beauty brand in the world.

Kylie Jenner, the reason for the lip filler

During the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion show”, the 23-year-old recounted some episodes of her life, including the reason that led her to make the first touch-up at 17 years old. “My love for makeup began because of the insecurity for my lips, which I had never thought of until I gave one of my first kisses – kim Kardashian’s little sister confessed to Andy Cohen -. I remember a guy saying to me ‘my God, you’re really good at kissing, too bad you’ve lips so small‘ or something like that. And so, from then on, I felt unbeatable.” For this reason Kylie decided to undergo the filler at the age of 17. “When the guy you like tells you such a phrase, it’s hard to overcome. I was really sick of it. I couldn’t feel desirable or pretty, I wanted to have more voluminous lips and I would draw them over the edge with the pencil, to make them look bigger. In the end, however, I realized that the pencil makeup didn’t work either, so I ended up putting my lips back on it.”