Kylie Jenner: Kim Kardashian winks at her on Instagram!

Sublime as usual, Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram. And at the same time, the beautiful brunette gave a nice nod to her sister, Kylie Jenner.

KYLIE JENNER BEHIND A MEME

Not a day goes by on social media that Kim Kardashian doesn’t post something. In the last few hours, she has made a beautiful appearance on Instagram.

Lying on a sofa, Kanye West’s exposed in a fitting crocodile bustier and faded jeans. The businesswoman knows how to show off and here again, she’s hit the nail on the head.

The founder of SKIMS always has a knack for pleasing her fans. And she doesn’t forget her clan either. Because in support of her sexy shot, the beautiful had a thought for her sister Kylie Jenner.

“Rise and shine” , wrote the young woman before completing her message. ” Who can say that without singing it?” Who can say that without singing it with Ky’s voice ?! “ Has asked Kim.

No doubt, the beautiful brunette wanted to evoke here her half-sister. We remember that this famous “Rise and shine” refers to a meme attributed to Kylie Jenner.

It was created at the time in 2019 when Kylie Jenner decided to wake her daughter Stormi by humming this song. Since then, it has been used everywhere on the internet and still continues to entertain the web today.

KIM KARDASHIAN STARS IN A MOVIE

It must be said that Stormi is a real source of inspiration for Kris Jenner’s daughter. It is also about to embark on a brand new project.

She is preparing to launch a line of children’s clothing called “Kylie Baby”. Still enough to grow the business of the 23-year-old.

But Kylie Jenner isn’t building an empire just for herself. Because one day she intends to bequeath it to her daughter! Stormi is my heritage, ” reveals the young mother in an interview with tmrw magazine.

“I am raising her to be an intelligent, generous, and ambitious woman,” says the young businesswoman. “ Having Stormi changed everything for me, ” insists Tyga’s ex, who is teeming with projects.

Just like her sister, Kim Kardashian who also has a big project insight. The mother of North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint West will soon find herself on the poster for a film. The beauty will play in the animated film “Paw Patrol”.

Kylie Jenner’s sister is of course very busy with this project. “I’m so excited you hear me play Delores in Paw Patrol: The Movie”, has she recently posted on Twitter.

We can not wait to see Kim Kardashian again in the casting of a film. The last in which she appeared being “Oceans’ 8” in 2018. In other words, it’s starting to take a while!