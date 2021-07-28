Kylie Jenner’s shower is the latest Twitter hoot: here are the funniest jokes

There’s an update: Kylie Jenner has had her say on the shower case, pointing out that it’s not really the one at home. Go here for the news!

Original article:

after Kim Kardashian’s sinks, it’s up to the shower of Kylie Jenner end up in the crosshairs of Twitter!

The 23-year-old star showed in stories one of the luxurious bathrooms of the villa where he lives in the area of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

He therefore framed the shower made with a remarkable pink and black marble, but two other details have attracted attention: the shower head and water pressure. See for yourself:

I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head … like a I need more water lol 😭 DROWN me please. pic.twitter.com/l03n3akirh — Alsharay🕸🕷 (@HippieSpiritt) January 17, 2021

Many are joking that Kylie Jenner lives in a giant house but that the small shower head and the poor water pressure are not up to the rest of the villa, which is rumored to have been paid more than $30 million.

Here are the funniest jokes!

My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner’s shower — Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021

“My tears come down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner’s shower”

retweet if you have better water pressure than kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/Vg9krg7Dva — oreo is: the bird bitch’s bitch (@mrsakaashikeiji) January 18, 2021

“Retwitta if you have better water pressure than Kylie Jenner’s”

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure… pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

“Kylie Jenner lives in a $35 million mansion and that’s the water pressure…”

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

“Someone immediately get her a plumber”

me judging kylie jenner’s $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent’s house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS Sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

“I judge Kylie Jenner’s shower from my parents’ comfortable home”

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021

“Girl, you need one of these”

Sometimes it takes little to console us that we do not have the #Riccanza by Kylie Jenner: there is no better shower than the one in our house!

ph: getty images





















