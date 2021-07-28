News

Kylie Jenner’s shower is the latest Twitter hoot: here are the funniest jokes

19 January 2021




















There’s an update: Kylie Jenner has had her say on the shower case, pointing out that it’s not really the one at home. Go here for the news!

Original article:

after Kim Kardashian’s sinks, it’s up to the shower of Kylie Jenner end up in the crosshairs of Twitter!

The 23-year-old star showed in stories one of the luxurious bathrooms of the villa where he lives in the area of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

He therefore framed the shower made with a remarkable pink and black marble, but two other details have attracted attention: the shower head and water pressure. See for yourself:

Many are joking that Kylie Jenner lives in a giant house but that the small shower head and the poor water pressure are not up to the rest of the villa, which is rumored to have been paid more than $30 million.

Here are the funniest jokes!

“My tears come down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner’s shower”

“Retwitta if you have better water pressure than Kylie Jenner’s”

“Kylie Jenner lives in a $35 million mansion and that’s the water pressure…”

“Someone immediately get her a plumber”

“I judge Kylie Jenner’s shower from my parents’ comfortable home”

“Girl, you need one of these”

Sometimes it takes little to console us that we do not have the #Riccanza by Kylie Jenner: there is no better shower than the one in our house!

