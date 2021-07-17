The bond between Sarah Ferguson (Duchess of York and mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie) and Lady Diana went beyond simply being sisters-in-law. The two were often together, as evidenced by the many photographs that portray them while exchanging smiles and confidences. A real friendship between Sarah Ferguson and Lady D, which today would have continued had it not been for the untimely death of the princess.

Sarah Ferguson talked about this in the new cover story for Page Six, giving an idea to readers of how Lady Diana would live today and above all what he would have thought of his sons William and Harry and their sweet halves.

Sarah Ferguson and Lady Diana, 1983 Getty

We’ll tell you right away: according to Sarah Ferguson, Lady Diana would have loved Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for a very simple reason, their strong personality. As he told Page Six: “If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say ‘I’m so proud of both my boys and the wonderful wives they chose, because each has its own voice.'” The Duchess of York has no doubts, Megxit or not, William and Harry’s mother would have tuned in with both daughters-in-law: “She would be very proud of her children and their wives” she added.

Meghan Markle, Princes Harry and William, Kate Middleton Max Mumby/IndigoGetty

What Lady Diana would have loved very much would also have been to become a grandmother, taking care of all five grandchildren: George, Charlotte and Louis, the children of William and Kate, as well as Archie and Lilibet Diana, the little ones of Meghan and Harry. Sarah Ferguson explains: “She would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what he loved. The princess adored my daughters. He adored his children. This would have been his paradise. His paradise.”

Words that hurt even more, especially because they come a short distance from what would have been lady Diana’s 60th birthday, the anniversary on which William and Harry gathered to inaugurate the statue of the princess in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Their speech was particularly moving: “Every day we would like him to be with us again, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of his life and his legacy.”

