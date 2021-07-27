News

Lauren Jauregui explained why the ship with Camila Cabello made her uncomfortable

Posted on
29 October 2020




















Do you remember when Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello they sang together in the Fifth Harmony and at some point a Ship between the two?

Well, Lauren just commented on the fact that some fans were hoping there was something romantic and opened up about how much and why it made her feel uncomfortable.

People thought that Camila and I were taken from each other and this I had put so he uncomfortable – said in the podcast En La Sala with Becky G – Kind of disgustingly uncomfortable because I was queer but she wasn’t. It made me feel like a predator, essentially“.

It made me feel like a predator Because in the kind of things that people put together, in the kind of stories that people wrote, I was always the aggressor, the one who was changing it. In the scenario, I was the one with the ‘masculine’ energy and it made me feel very uncomfortable because that’s not how I identify. Although I’m not saying there’s something wrong with identifying with that“.

She added that they were friends and that the ship made her rethink the relationship with all her friends: “I didn’t have that connection with her. Camila and I were just good friends at the time. We respected each other. We felt love for each other as in a genuine friendship“.

In Latin culture, growing up, I was very affectionate with all my friends… This made me so uncomfortable to the point that, even today, I exaggerate every connection I have with a girl because I don’t want it to feel like I’m looking at it in a certain way“.

