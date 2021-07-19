News

Lgtbq icon, Caitlyn Jenner, takes a stand: “No to trans girls in women’s sports”

“Those who were born biologically male and are trans should not compete in women’s sports.” Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner breaks her silence on a theme that is splitting America and that calls her into question in the first person because aspiring governor of California and former Olympic champion. “It’s not fair. We need to protect women’s sports in our schools,” Jenner explained, taking a position that reflects her Republican values but seems to clash with her past. In addition to potentially complicating her run for governor of California, one of america’s liberal states par excellence.

The risks after expressing his opinon

The risk he runs is in fact to alienate the LGBTQ community and that of Hollywood increasingly committed to social rights. A Hollywood that republican Jenner knows well having been one of the queens with ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’, after being the muscular Bruce Jenner who in 1976 won the gold medal in the decathlon at the Montreal Olympics.

When was Bruce

Bruce in 1991 married Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, with whom he had two daughters, Kylie and supermodel Kendall. In 2015, he announced to the world that he had begun the transition to change sex, receiving bipartisan applause for his courage.

A very heated debate

Caitlyn’s closure to transgender women’s sports is opposed to that of her challenger Gavin Newsom, the current Governor of California backed by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And it fits into a national trend that sees many Republican states ban transgender women’s sports at school. From West Virginia to Mississippi, the race to impose similar bans has started. Arkansas has gone even further by banning young transgender people from taking medical care for the transition. California is unlikely to follow this trend but a possible election of Caitlyn Jenner could increase her chances.

Photo Ansa and Instagram


