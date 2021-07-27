Lilibet Diana, the second daughter of Harry and Meghan, now “exists” for the royal family

Lilibet “Lili” Diana has finally appeared in the official list of Windsors on the royal family website. It was June 4 when the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California was born the second child of Harry and Meghan Markle, eighth in the line of succession to the British throne. Since then they are serve more than seven weeks before the baby was officially placed in the line of succession on the Royal Family website.

Every time there is a new arrival among the Windsors, the page is updated indicating the name of the child, his title (if you have one) and its position among the members. In the case of queen Elizabeth II’s eleventh great-grandson, however, this simple but significant operation required longer than normal. Recently, in fact, on other occasions it took no more than two weeks to make the change to the list. For example, it took just two weeks from birth to insert the prince in the line of succession George, the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton. The same happened when the eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex, namely the elder brother of Lilibet, came to light. Archie.

The delay in the case of Lilibet has inevitably triggered media hype, with the tabloids having fertile ground in thehypothesize a rudeness wanted by Buckingham Palace towards the rebellious couple Harry &Meghan, who has chosen to free herself from the royal family by not sparing poisons and public recriminations. «One wonders why it took so long, if all you need to do is press a button and insert a different number», commented journalist Chris Ship on the Royal Rota podcast.

In fact, behind the failure to insert Lilibet, for fifty days, on the website of the Royal Family, there may have been a “technical” motivation: being the English sovereign at the head of the Anglican Church, to be added to the list of heirs of the Crown it is necessary to prove that you are not Catholic. and Lili has not yet been officially baptized with the Anglican rite (although according to the Daily Mail Harry and Meghan are planning to hold the ceremony in September in Windsor Castle, before the Queen Elizabeth).

In fact, as some experts have pointed out, for the leaders of the Anglican Church there is no mandatory baptismal requirement to be admitted to the royal line of succession. So the queen may have delayed the inclusion of Lilibet in the list of royals to give a small demonstration of the power that the Dukes of Sussex have questioned in recent months.

