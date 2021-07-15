LIVE MN – Giroud landed in Milan: tomorrow the medical examinations

19.00 – Once the disembarkation process is over, Giroud will reach the hotel in the city center, waiting to support the medical examinations tomorrow morning.





18.55 – The private plane, which left Grenoble around 18.15, landed in these moments in Linate. The adventure of the French in the Rossoneri is about to begin.





18.53 – Olivier Giroud landed in Milan!





18.40 – The tip French will sign a two-year contract of 3.5 million euros per season, with an option on the third.





18.15 – Milan will pay, for the transfer of French, to Chelsea one million euros, plus another bonus.





17.45 – These are the words of Paolo Maldini regarding Giroud’s arrival at Milan: “We have a young couple in front (laughs, ed). Olivier is a champion and is a fresh winner of the Champions League. He is a reliable player and who can bring experience to the team that is very young. A young striker could also arrive, we want to do things right and put the foundations of the team right away and then look at other shots towards the end of the market”.





17.25 – is the official arrival of Giroud in the Lombard capital today: the plane will arrive in a few hours.





Friends of MilanNews.it well found in this direct textual. Today we will tell you minute by minute the landing in Milan of Olivier Giroud, striker French coming from Chelsea who will reinforce the offensive department of Mister Pioli in view of the Champions League. Follow us!