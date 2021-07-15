LIVE TMW – Serie C, today’s official announcements: Pontedera, announced two purchases and three disposals

live

Officially taken the summer transfer window that will open the 2021-22 season, and which will end on August 31st. one after another TuttoMercatoWeb.com it proposes the complete and constantly updated picture of all the official issues concerning the C Series.

12:25 – Pontedera, Sposito and D’Antonio arrive. Sold in three –Pontedera announced a double blow inbound: the goalkeeper class of 2001 arrived Alex Married from Empoli and the midfielder class of 2000 Francesco D’Antonio, last year at Real Giulianova. Luca Piana and Michele Bruzzo were sold to Potenza, while the young Riccardo Scarpa, born in 2004, will wear the Vicenza shirt next season.

11:19 – Gubbio, Arena also arrives – As Gubbio 1910 announces that it has acquired outright the sports performances of the footballer Alexander Arena, attacking exterior born in Marina di Ragusa on August 3, 2000. Arena in his career has worn the shirts of Catania, Acireale and Messina company in which in the last year he played in the league 22 games making 5 goals.

09:38 – Gubbio, Aurelio arrives from Sassuolo – As Gubbio 1910 announces that it has acquired from Us Sassuolo on a provisional basis until 30 June 2022 the sports performances of the footballer Giuseppe Aurelio, left back born in Bracciano on March 22, 2000. Aurelio was born in the ranks of Sassuolo where he arrived in the summer of 2014. In the last season first, experience in Lega Pro with the shirts of Cesena and then from January of Imolese.

09:27 – Vibonese, renewal for Mahrous – The U.S. Vibonese Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement for the contractual renewal of the sports performances of the defender, born in 1998, Amir Mahrous.

THURSDAY 15 JULY

22.01 – Power, comes a former Pontedera – The Power has communicated on its social channels the arrival in defense of Luke Piana, a 27-year-old central, coming from Pontedera where he played the last two seasons.

21.51 – Legnago, double official entry – F.C. Legnago Salus announces that it has reached an agreement with the player Matthew Calamai, for the right to sports performance of the player. At the same time, it announces that it has reached an agreement with the company L.R. Vicenza for the transfer, on a temporary basis, of the right to sports performances of the footballer Henry Rossi.

20.15 – Mantua, blow for the attack – Mantua 1911 announces that it has temporarily acquired the rights to the striker’s sports performances Lorenzo Bertini from Hellas Verona.

19.55 – Olbia, two renewals – Olbia has communicated that the goalkeeper Maarten van der Want and the trequartista Antonio Demarcus have renewed their respective contracts with the club until 30 June 2022.

19.41 – Modena, Bonfanti arrives from Inter – Today, Modena F.C announces that it has definitively acquired the performance of the striker Nicholas Bonfanti (2002). Nicholas last season was at Inter Primavera where he played 24 games scoring 6 goals. The striker has tied himself to the gialloblù colors until June 30, 2024.

19:01 – Reggiana, taken the untied Laezza – Giuliano Laezza is a new player for Reggina. The Emilian club has in fact announced the signing for two years of the defender class ’93 who had freed himself from Avellino in the past few hours.

17.58 – Bari, renewal for Captain Di Cesare – SSC Bari announces that it has reached an agreement for the extension, until June 2022, of the relationship that binds the captain Valerio Di Cesare to the Red and White Society. The goal of 150 appearances is now one step away: after the 30 totaled last season in fact, the Roman defender has reached 139 with the red and white shirt seasoned with 13 goals.

17.31 – Pro Sesto, the former Lecco Capogna arrives – Pro Sesto 1913 announces that it has acquired outright the sporting performances of striker Riccardo Capogna. The player last year was at Lecco.

17.08 – Pro Patria, renews Stefano Banfi- Aurora Pro Patria 1919 announces the return from the loan from SC Caronnese of the footballer Stefano Banfi. The striker born in 2000, who grew up in the white-blue Youth Sector (from 2012 to 2018), first collected an experience in Excellence with F.C. Verbano Calcio and then landed in Serie D at Castellanzese (24 appearances – 5 goals) and, finally, at Caronnese (38 appearances – 11 goals). Banfi has signed the contract extension that will bind him to the Club until June 30, 2022 with the option of renewal for another year.

16:27 – Foggia, here is the defender Martino –Calcio Foggia 1920 announces that it has acquired, outright, the right to the sports performances of the footballer Pietro Martino. Defender born in 1997, born in Modena, he grew up in the youth of Sassuolo and then moved to Serie D with Legnago Salus, Arzignano Valchiampo, Virtus Castelfranco and Adriese, collecting, despite his young age, many appearances and some goals, and then moving to Clodiense, where he played the last three championships, reaching the final playoff of Group C in the season just passed.

15:49 – VirtusVecomp Verona, Metlika arrives – Antonio Metlika is a new player of VirtusVecomp Verona. The midfielder born in 2001, who grew up in the youth of Chievo Verona, last year played (since January) in Serie D among the ranks of Ambrosiana collecting 11 appearances (2 goals scored).

15:32 – Reggiana, biennial for Neglia – With an official note, The Reggiana officialized today to have acquired outright from Bari the sporting performances of the striker Samuel Neglia, in the last season on loan to Fermana (Serie C – Girone B). Striker class ’91, shortlineo, with speed and technical skills, Neglia has also dressed in career the shirts of Paganese, Melfi, Viterbese, Siena and Bari. In the last season in gialloblu he scored 11 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances.

14:38 – Vis Pesaro, biennial for Pellizzari – Vis Pesaro announces the acquisition of the sports performances of the footballer Stefano Pellizzari, defender class ’97. The new red and white has signed a two-year contract, until June 30, 2023.

14:18 – Trento, you are reconfirmed for next season – A.C. Trento 1921 Srl announces that it has acquired the rights to sports performances also for the 2021 – 2022 season of the players Matthew Cazzaro, David Galazzini, Andrea Trainotti, Charles Corporals, Luke Belcastro and Wilfred Osuji, already extraordinary protagonists in the last year of the ride in Serie D, culminating with the promotion to Serie C.

13:03 – Sambenedettese, terminated contract with Babic – Sambenedettese informs that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with Mario Babic.

13:02 – Foggia, from Cesena here is Petermann: contract until 2023 – Cesena announces that this morning it has formalized the definitive sale to Foggia of the rights to the sports performances of David Petermann.

The midfielder class of ’94, as the Apulian club then knows, has signed a contract with Satanelli until June 30, 2023.

12:16 – Avellino, there is the farewell with Laezza – After the arrival of Mastalli, Avellino “announces that it has terminated by consensus the contractual relationship with Julian Laezza. The defender, captain last season, leaves the Irpinia club after two championships with 39 appearances in official matches”.

11:51 – Avellino, the midfield strengthens with Mastalli – Avellino “announces that it has hired, with an agreement on a two-year basis, the player Alexander Mastalli. Born in Bologna on February 7, 1996, the midfielder grew up in the youth of Milan, a club with which he made his debut at the age of nineteen in Serie A on May 25, 2015 on the occasion of the Milan-Turin match. In his professional curriculum experiences related almost exclusively to Juve Stabia, a company with which he has collected between Serie C and Serie B 133 appearances and 16 goals in 5 seasons (from 2016 to 2021).

Previously he wore the lugano under 21 shirt, in the 2015/2016 season, collecting in the 2 Liga Interregional 8 appearances and 2 goals as well as a presence in the Swiss cup with the first team of the club of the canton Ticino “.

11:46 – Grosseto, renew Raimo and Cretella – Two other important renewals for Grosseto: as the club communicates, Alexander Raimo, full-back born in 1999, and Richard Cretella, midfielder born in 1994, have extended their contract with the Maremma and are already, from this morning, available to Mr. Magrini

11:44 – The Campobasso market opens: here is Liguori – “Campobasso formalizes the first market shot. This is the striker born in 1999 Michael Liguori who last year shone with the Recanatese shirt, also collecting 12 goals and several assists in 31 appearances.

Growing up in the Spring of Pescara, the Marche player found his debut in Serie C with the Catania shirt and then landed in 2019 in Notaresco.

Now for Liguori the doors of the third series are reopened again with Campobasso who has decided to focus on his excellent technical qualities and his recognized professionalism”, concludes the club.

11:25 – Juventus U23, Frederiksen passes Vitesse – Juventus U23, common the “outright transfer of the Juventus footballer, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen to the Dutch team vitesse.

Born in 2000, Danish, the striker played two seasons with Juventus, first in under 19 (27 appearances and 5 goals in 2018/19), then in Under 23 (12 appearances and 1 goal in the Italian Cup 2019/2020).

From January 2020 he played on loan to the Eredivisie team of Fortuna Sittard, and then in 2020/2021 he moved to WSG Swarovski, a Tyrolean team”.

10:36 – Carrarese, for the defense there is Girgi – With an official statement, Carrarese “announces that it has concluded the temporary purchase, from the company Atalanta Bergamasca, of the right to sports performances of the footballer Alexei Girgi, class of 2000.

Left-footed left-footed full-back, who grew up in the Nerazzurri youth sector of Bergamo, he already has thirty-two appearances in professionalism wearing the jerseys of Pergolettese and Legnago Salus in the last sports season “.

10:29 – Pergolettese, from Brescia comes Verzeni – “A young promise at the court of Stefano Lucchini: from Brescia comes the external defender Nicholas Verzeni“: so, the morning statement of Pergolettese, which announces that it has secured the 2002 class.

WEDNESDAY 14 JULY

22:32 – Montevarchi, here is also Gambale – L’Aquila Montevarchi says it has reached an agreement with striker Diego Gambale, an emerging talent with great prospects. Gambale ex Montespaccato, Boreale and Lupa Roma, born in the capital on 09/11/1998, has scored over 40 goals in recent seasons including 15 only in the last season.

22:25 – Montevarchi, the first four reconfirmations arrive – L’Aquila Montevarchi, with an official note, let it be known that agreements have been reached with Francesco Amatucci (2001), Simone Biagi (1997), Luca Lischi (1996), Sean Martinelli (2000) to continue together the next season in Lega Pro.

21:28 – Piacenza, Saputo’s contract terminated – With an official note, Piacenza “announces that it has terminated the contract with the player by consensus Robert Saputo. To Roberto goes the thanks of the club and good luck for the continuation of his career”.

18:45 – Trento, Ferrara arrives in attack – With an official note, Trento announces that it has acquired the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Vincent Ferrara.

Born in Caserta on June 29, 1993, Ferrara is an external striker with an excellent physical structure (182 cm x 75 kg) and great tactical flexibility, being able to cover all the roles in the advanced department, but also that of outside of midfield.

Vincenzo Ferrara will wear the number 11 shirt.

18:01 – Ancona-Matelica, in attack here is Rolfini – As anticipated, Alex Rolfini he is a new player for Ancona-Matelica. This is the note of the club: “The advanced red and white department is enriched with the arrival of the versatile striker class 1996 Alex Rolfini.

Portuense, Virtus Castelfranco, Carrarese, Fano, Gozzano, Fermana and Legnago in his curriculum. Last season with the Venetians Rolfini played a good championship, totaling 30 appearances and 3 goals”.

17:50 – Grosseto, also renews Gorelli – stopro important renewal for Grosseto, which finds the agreement for the extension in red and white of the defender class 1991, Matthew Gorelli, another fundamental pawn of Mr. Magrini’s chessboard.

With the renewal of both captain Ciolli and Gorelli, the Griffin finds, also for the second year of Serie C, the granite central defense composed of the two Grosseto.

17:10 – Olbia, first contract between the pros for Belloni: agreement until 2024 – With an official note, Olbia communicates that the player Luca Belloni he signed his first professional contract with the Gallura club. The agreement will be valid until 30 June 2024.

17:08 – Viterbese, marenco arrives in defense – The company U.S. Viterbese 1908 is pleased to announce the arrival in gialloblù of Philip Marenco. The young class of 2003, who grew up in the youth sector of Bologna and back from a sporting season with the Fiorentina shirt, will be added to the first gialloblù team coached by Mister Dal Canto.

15:57 – Mantua, from Atalanta comes Pedrini – Mantua 1911 announces that it has acquired the right to the sports performances of the footballer Matthew Pedrini on a temporary basis. Midfielder born in 2000, Matteo Pedrini arrives on loan from Atalanta B.C. Spa. He grew up in the nursery of the Bergamo club, in the 2018/19 season he moved to Rezzato (Serie D). In the last two years he has worn, in the Serie C championship, the shirts of Giana Erminio, Grosseto and Bisceglie.

14:56 – Vibonese, renewal for Cattaneo – The U.S. Vibonese Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement for the contractual renewal of the sports performances of the midfielder, born in 1989, Luke Cattaneo.

14:31 – AlbinoLeffe, pagno arrives in goal – U.C. AlbinoLeffe announces that it has acquired from A.C. Ponte San Pietro the sports performances of the goalkeeper Andrea Pagno. The extreme defender born in 2001, who grew up in the bluceleste youth sector, after a year of experience in Serie D among the ranks of the Ponte San Pietro club, signed his first professional contract with U.C. AlbinoLeffe. To Andrea a warm welcome back from the whole bluceleste family and a big good luck for the upcoming season.

13:56 – Seregno, poker renewals – Still confirmations in the Seregno house. After Borghese, Lupu and Zoia, they will continue to wear the blue colors also in Serie C four other great protagonists of the recent success in the serie D championship. The management has in fact secured for the next season the performance of Bernard Aga, midfielder, born in 2001, in his third year at the Ferruccio stadium, of Robert Ferrari, defender or midfielder, born in 2000, picked up by Como in the summer of 2019, of Andrea Invernizzi, midfielder, born in 2000, on his third adventure in Seregno, and Kaleb Jimenez, midfielder, born in 2002, in turn in his third season in blue.

13:55 – Vis Pesaro, taken Mercuri – The VIS PESARO 1898 announces the acquisition of the sports performances of the footballer Luca Mercuri, (05/06/2001), midfielder. The new red and white has signed a one-year contract, with an option in favor of the renewal company for the 2022-2023 season.

12:40 – Legnago, from Cagliari comes bomber Contini – F.C. Legnago Salus announces that it has reached an agreement with Cagliari Calcio for the transfer, on a temporary basis, of the right to sports performances of the player Gianluca Contini. Born in 2001, striker, Contini was born in Massa Marittima, Tuscany, but is of Sardinian origin. He began his football career at the age of five, in Follonica after which, in 2010, he arrived at the prestigious Youth Sector of Empoli. He remained there two years, then landing at Livorno, but returning to Empoli 12 months later. In 2016 the arrival at Cagliari, doing all the work up to the Primavera with which, in the last season, he was the top scorer of the championship, with 18 goals in 30 appearances, embellished with 4 assists.

12:00 – Renate, Galuppini renews for three years – The company A.C. Renate 1947 Srl, today announces that it has reached an agreement for the extension of the contract with Francis Galuppini. The 27-year-old brescian striker, among the absolute protagonists of this two-year period, as well as the best scorer in the history of professionist of the club (28 goals in 71 official competitions), he decided to bind himself to the Nerazzurri family until 2024, showing great loyalty and attachment to these colors. To “Galu” goes our thanks, as well as a heartfelt good luck, so that the continuation of adventure with the Panthers proves to be even more successful.

10:39 – Grosseto, taken the fantasist Marigosu – Grosseto has made official on its website the arrival from Cagliari of the fantasist Frederick Marigosu, born in 2001, last year at Olbia. The player moved to Tuscany on loan.

10:04 – Turris, Zanoni arrives from Atalanta –S.S. TURRIS CALCIO announces that it has acquired the right to the sports performances of the footballer Henry Zanoni (class of 1999) on a temporary basis. Outside left push, arrives on loan from ATALANTA B.C., the company holding the card that took him boy from Louisiana and with whose shirt he achieved several successes in the youth field until he landed in primavera training

TUESDAY, JULY 13

21.41 – Pergolettese, made for Lambrughi – The U.S. S.Pergolettese 1932 is pleased to be able to announce that it has reached an agreement to ensure the sporting performance of the expert defender Alessandro Lambrughi (’87). In the last 4 seasons he has worn the Triestina shirt in Serie C. After I youth sector of Milan, he played for 3 seasons in the Pro Sesto (C1), and then moved to Serie B with Mantova. Also in Serie B he wore the Livorno shirt where he also remained in the 2013/14 season in Serie A. A brief parenthesis at Novara and then return to Livorno for another 3 championships between B and C, before moving to Triestina. A player of great thickness to reinforce the gialloblù defensive line.

20.39 – Power, resolution with Conson – Potenza Calcio announces that it has found an agreement with the player Diego Conson for the termination of the contract with the Club.

20.34 – Mantua, contract renewal – Mantova 1911 is pleased to announce the extension of the midfielder’s contract until 30 June 2024 Matthew Gerbaudo. “I thank the Company for the privilege of wearing these colors. I will give my all to repay the trust placed in me. I’m happy, come on Mantua!”, Matteo Gerbaudo underlines immediately after the signing of the renewal.

20.12 – Pontedera, incoming shot for the attack – The U.S. S Città di Pontedera is pleased to announce the arrival of the number 9 Granata, the striker Simone Magnaghi! The boy, born in 1993, arrives on loan from Pordenone, was born in Lovere and grew up in the Atalanta nursery. To date he boasts over 200 appearances in Serie C and is currently one of the best strikers in the category, with experience in important squares such as: Sudtirol, Teramo, Pordenone, Taranto, Cremonese and Venice.

19.34 – Grosseto, renewal for the captain – Contract renewed in grosseto house for Andrea Ciolli, who will wear the Griffin shirt also in the next Serie C championship. An important renewal for the red and white captain, grossetano by birth, who has already spent 100 appearances with the unionist jersey.

19.11 – Fermana arrives Gianluca Bugaro – La Fermana announces that it has secured the performance of the offensive exterior Gianluca Bugaro, born in 1993, coming from the experience at Pineto in Serie D where he collected 26 appearances and two goals. In total in the fourth national series are 158 appearances and 25 goals well distributed between Pineto, Matelica and Vis Pesaro (in addition to a brief parenthesis in San Marino) in seasons always lived in the high area of the ranking. It signed an agreement until June 30, 2023.

18:21 – Monopoli, Viteritti signs until 2023 – The S.S. Monopoli 1966 announces that it has acquired, outright from Potenza Calcio, the right to the sports performances of the footballer Orlando Viteritti until 30 June 2023. Arrived in Monopoli in the second part of the 2020/21 season, the right outside native of Acre, in green and white has totaled 15 appearances, 3 assit and 1 goal, decisive in the victory in extremis against Palermo in the last season; Viteritti boasts over 120 appearances among the professionals.

18:20 – Gubbio, torrente staff confirmed – As Gubbio 1910 announces that it has extended today the relationship also for the next season with all the staff of Mister Torrente. Rodrigue Boisfer will be the technician second, Romano Mengoni the athletic trainer, Michele Barilari the injured recovery trainer and Giovanni Pascolini goalkeeper trainer.

17.50 – Triestina, Alessandro Coppola returns to Italy – He returns to Italy after the adventure at Olhanense and arrives in Trieste in Serie C Alexander Coppola. The defender born in 2000 has been made official as the new player of the club alabardato through the profile Facebook

17.40 – Olbia, first pro contract for Occhioni – Olbia has announced that the player Fabio Occhioni has signed his first professional contract with validity until 30 June 2022. Converted the technical training membership signed at the beginning of last season, the midfielder will thus be available to Mister Canzi for the next championship.

17.24 – Trento, Riccardo Barbuti arrives in attack – A.C. Trento 1921 Srl announces that it has acquired the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Richard Barbuti.

16:46 – Vis Pesaro, annual with option for Mastrippolito. – Vis Pesaro 1898 announces the acquisition of the sports performances of the footballer Leonardo Mastrippolito (15/09/2000), defender. The new red and white has signed a one-year contract, with an option in favor of the renewal company for the 2022-2023 season.

14:58 – Turris, comes the left-handed outfielder Varutti – S.S. Turris Calcio announces that it has secured the right to sports performances of left-handed defender Mickael Varutti, born in 1990. Assisted by the agent Bruno Di Napoli, the player signed a two-year contract with the club. Profile of absolute experience in the category, Varutti is back from the two years of Modena during which he collected 49 appearances in Lega Pro, playing the playoffs in the last season up to the national stage. Previously, among the professionals, he dressed the shirts of Arezzo, Viterbese, Rimini, Prato, while in Serie D he played in important squares such as Pistoia and Siena (32 appearances and 1 goal in the year of promotion to C and the Amateur Championship). A natural left-back, the Udine native footballer can play both as a defensive third and as a midfield side.

14:40 – Reggiana, taken the striker Sorrentino – Daniele Sorrentino is grenade! Striker class ’97 with good technique and speed: 20 goals in the last season in Serie D with the lornano badesse shirt!

13:13 – Piacenza, taken Giordano from Sampdoria – Piacenza Calcio 1919 is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with U.C. Sampdoria for the temporary transfer, until 30/06/2022, of the player Simon Jordan. Born in 2001, Giordano is a ductile full-back who acts on the left wing, protagonist last season with the

spring club blucerchiato.

12:31 – Vis Pesaro, taken the defender Cusumano – The VIS PESARO 1898 announces the arrival from CAGLIARI CALCIO of Francesco Paolo Cusumano (06/02/2001) with a temporary annual transfer contract. The young defender played in the youth sector of A.S. ROMA and then moved to CAGLIARI in 2016. In 2018-2019 he has an experience on loan to OLBIA CALCIO, in Serie C. Left-footed, usumano is a very technical defender, tough, with great personality and physique.