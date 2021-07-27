“Machine Gun Kelly betrayed me with Megan Fox”

Sommer Ray claimed that rapper and post-punk star Machine Gun Kelly, her ex-boyfriend, cheated on her with his current girlfriend Megan Fox. But what specifically happened? Let’s reconstruct their love story.

Sommer Ray is a 24-year-old girl, fitness model and tiktoker. She has previously been engaged to Kio Cyr. A few months ago the influencer confirmed that she was dating MGK a.ka. Machine Gun Kelly, however it seems that after a month, they broke up. On April 22, 2020, the rapper tweeted that Sommer had gone to his house to get all his belongings.

she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday.

nice. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 22, 2020

Soon after MGK revealed that he was going out with actress Megan Fox, who had also appeared in the music video for his single Bloody Valentine. The couple now seems inseparable.

Ray Sommer: “I received death threats”

Nearly a year after Sommer, in an epsodium of the podcast Impulsive of Logan Paul, claimed that MGK betrayed her.

The girl said that she was with MGK in Puerto Rico, since the rapper was shooting the music video with Megan Fox. However, Sommer was not afraid of competition from Fox as she was much older (she is 34 years old), married and had children. Not only that, she is also considered the most beautiful woman in the world.

However she explained that she began to suspect something when she was not invited to the filming of Bloody Valentine where Megan and MGK got closer. Sommer was eager to clarify what had really happened after some fans of her ex targeted her online, even going so far as death threats. In addition, the influencer revealed that she had never gone to bed with the singer, since she maintains a personal rule that waits about three months to “test” if the person is really worth it.

