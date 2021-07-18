News

Machine Gun Kelly who had Megan Fox’s poster in the bedroom proves that dreams come true

16 July 2021




















From the poster of Megan Fox hanging in the bedroom to really get engaged to Megan Fox: after reading this anecdote about Machine Gun Kelly, you will be sure that hanging out with your celebrity crush is not impossible!

The actress and singer have been dating for just over a year and, also thanks to the fact that she is little older (she is 35 years old, while MGK is 31), she was already a star when he was still in high school.

On the pages of Gq, Colson Baker (the artist’s real name) was interviewed by his former classmate, Wesley Lowery, who told in the article that MGK had the poster of Megan Fox in the bedroom, following the success of the first films of the saga Transformers.

Not only that, here’s what Lowery said: “At least one classmate she remembers him as he swears he will marry her one day“.

It is a circle that closes” added Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly – getty images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for just over a year: it was love at first sight on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The singer celebrated a stage of the love story last May: the anniversary of the first I love you.

Before making their love public in June 2020, they starred together in the 31-year-old artist’s video”Bloody Valentine“. See it here:



ph: getty images










