Magic: the Gathering Arena PC Game Download Full Version

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a virtual adaptation of the popular collector’s card game Magic: The Gathering. The title was created at Digital Games, the in-house studio of Wizards of the Coast, owner of the original card game.

Magic: the Gathering Mechanical Arena

The gameplay in Magic: The Gathering Arena on the PC platform does not differ from previous adaptations of the Wizards of the Coast card game, faithfully reflecting the principles of the original. Players fold decks of creature cards, spells, artifacts, etc. belonging to one of the five colors. They then face duels with other users, where playing a card requires the use of mana points, represented by so-called lands. The winner is the player who first gets rid of all the opponent’s energy points. The title offers all the rules and cards of the original Magic: The Gathering.

Title: Magic: the Gathering Arena

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Magic: the Gathering Arena minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual-Core 5600+ or ​​equivalent

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 8800 or equivalent

Memory : 2 GB RAM

Magic: the Gathering Arena Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor : Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 at 2.50 GHz

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 560

Memory : 4 GB RAM

