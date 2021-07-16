Maldini’s word is not enough

Won and filed an extraordinary European, lesson of a team with mentality and great talent but in theory without absolute champions (with some young people to consecrate), the plaintious regrets almost all in Rossoneri colors, from the goalkeeper to Locatelli up to Pessina and even Cristante, have also ended. Now you can focus on the future and the calendars have helped the projection. The stew is served and we will get used to it soon.





On the sidelines of Wednesday’s event, Paolo Maldini spoke to explain that the Milan market continues, that Kessie will remain, that another young striker is being sought, that towards the end of August there could be a surprise blow, that Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are the past (thanks and goodbye). Even this was not enough to dispel doubts and appease insofferences. It is therefore good, Paul, to speak more and more rarely, on a few occasions chosen and with a decreasing number of interlocutors: words are not needed, they must follow deeds. Many have already been accomplished on July 16 and with August 31 still far away, yet there is already talk of the Scudetto between Inter and Juventus, Napoli possible surprise, the Roman with stronger coaches than the Milanese and of course the inevitable Atalanta. Pioli, Milan, second place and a few records scattered here and there along the way, have already come off radar and maps. The predictions do not concern milanello’s troop.





Maldini’s phrases are carried away by the wind, dispersing them away even from those who had read us between the lines some good titles, like Kessie who remains, like the search for a young striker, like that shot at the end of summer. Next to the flood of names that would interest the portello company, new ones really blossom in the crosshairs but that had never appeared before. In the last 2 years it has often been like this, from Kjaer to Tomori, from Dalot to Kalulu to Hernandez, Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao, Rebic… Mandzukic himself in January. Yet you go on with distrust and shrug your shoulders, yet the arquebuses are loaded and ready to shoot.





For those like me who do not chase the names but try to study the scenarios, there are 45 days of work and waiting in the composition and a final squad, ready for the championship and champions. And for the Africa Cup of Nations that will take away a month – as I understand it – only Milan players …

Loading... Advertisements





In the meantime, I have definitely stopped thinking and talking about who has left, because players have always come and gone, but what remains is Milan.