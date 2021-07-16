Mancini’s certainty and the differences with Ventura. Juventus stops, Milan caged by Ibrahimovic and the pains of Inter, still favored for the Scudetto

Born in Bergamo on 23-06-1984, he lives in Florence. Sent and first signed for TuttoMercatoWeb. Since 2012 he has been collaborating for the Corriere della Sera

When do you win a European Championship? At the moment when Gigio Donnarumma does not rejoice – why did he not understand that he parried the decisive penalty – or at the presentation? Those who were present in Coverciano remember mancini’s first conference, a big difference from his predecessor Ventura. “Italy must always win, our goal is the World Cup”, the phrases of the former Inter coach, with the lightning strike with the press (used to hiding behind a finger) a little less with the environment. On the other side – that of a Ventura who had to face Spain – there were the problems of having caught the red fury, certainly an obstacle but that you have beaten 2 times in the last 4, with only one negative result: September 2017, 4-2-4 at the Bernabeu and descent towards the negative apotheosis of the Friends Arena and the equal of San Siro. The paradigm is completely different, who arrives to win and who to achieve a goal: because Mancini had a good team, without a striker capable of making a difference, but he collected a myriad of consecutive results. The last defeat is Portugal-Italy at Da Luz, when the revolution invested ten elevenths of the squad, on the other side there was no Cristiano Ronaldo and André Silva signed the 1-0. After only consecutive results, with very wide victories between Greece and Armenia, Bosnia and Finland. Never happened in Italian football, especially with the national team, speculative par excellence.

Then there is the transfer market. More and more firm, because everyone wants to give in and no one buys. That is the problem of the big ones. Juventus is at a standstill for various reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo in the first place, the midfield in the second order (Ramsey and Arthur – now operated – do not fit into the club’s plans) but the signings block all choices. The capital increase did not bring the expected benefits, so for Locatelli there is a need to wait until the end, as for Chiesa last year. Now the former purple costs twice as much, but it is almost a chimera and not a considered choice. The others are almost non-transferable for an economic reason: salaries that are too high and it is impossible to create a market for them.

The same thing happened with Ibrahimovic. The choice was to start without a great striker or with those who, in the last two seasons, have changed history. So Ibra became the only choice for the Rossoneri, net of the (seven) million signings and the obligation to see him again in Milan. Last night Giroud arrived, a necessary patch but forced, almost certainly, to cover all the rounds that Ibra will not be able to. Zlatan played half of the games last season, hard to think of anything more in the next one, but the idea is to have a replacement who can always play. Will Giroud be enough?

Finally Inter, who have sold Hakimi and have not yet replaced him. Lautaro can be an asset to restart, but in the end there is the problem of selling and possibly buy back. From Nainggolan to Dalbert, or Radu, every day there is the merchants’ route in the temple. Inter has lost a starter and needs to replace him, but he remains the best – net of Juventus – team in the starting eleven, but also in the reserves.